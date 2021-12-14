Refocused defensive effort helps No. 13 Scituate boys’ basketball stop long-unbeaten No. 8 Whitman-Hanson

The spirited defensive effort helped No. 13 Scituate secure a 59-53 win over No. 8 Whitman-Hanson and snap the Panthers’ state-best winning streak at 35 games.

So when the two teams were locked in a close battle in the second half, the Sailors’ defensive unit rose to the occasion, applying pressure and creating turnovers to keep a dangerous Panthers offense in check.

The Scituate boys’ basketball team knew the key to Tuesday’s Patriot League clash against Whitman-Hanson started on the defensive end.

It was Whitman-Hanson’s first loss since Dec. 26, 2019, while Scituate (2-0) earned a second straight impressive win to start the season after defeating Catholic Memorial in overtime on Sunday.

“We have great respect for Whitman-Hanson and playing them and winning is obviously a big deal whether or not that snaps a winning streak,” said Scituate coach Matt Poirier. “That was going to be a grind out affair and we knew we had to keep grinding, grinding, and grinding.”

Scituate point guard Keegan Sullivan returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game with the flu and fueled the Sailors on both ends of the court with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. Senior Sam Benning added 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

The Sailors took a 22-12 lead in the second quarter, but Whitman-Hanson guard Amari Jamison erupted for 15 points over the final six minutes of the frame, cutting the Scituate lead to 32-31 at the break.

In the halftime locker room, Scituate emphasized defense in the second half. The Sailors responded, holding Whitman-Hanson to just 8 points in the third quarter before making enough stops and timely buckets down the stretch to pull out the win.

“Jamison is really good, quick and shifty,” said Sullivan. “He started to get going and we had to adjust. We brought the energy on the defensive end and that helped us on offense.”

Jamison, a senior guard, finished with a game-high 23 points for Whitman-Hanson and 6-foot-6-inch big man Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder added 17 points and 18 rebounds.

With Nate Amado and Cole LeVangie, two of the program’s all-time best, now graduated, coach Bob Rodgers has a new team. Even though the streak is over, Rodgers believes Tuesday’s defeat will help this year’s team establish their own identity.

“We certainly did not want to lose tonight but to put that distraction behind us I think is something this team can build on,” said Rodgers. “It was a tremendous accomplishment but this is a brand new team and we’re going to try to establish an identity with this team.”

Archbishop Williams 70, Bishop Stang 63 — Junior Josh Campbell tallied 37 points for the Bishops (1-0) in the season-opening Catholic Central League win

Arlington 60, Lexington 59 — Jayden Williams scored a team-high 26 points, including clutch free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the season-opening Middlesex League win for the Spy Ponders. Will Chun recorded 21 points.

Beverly 77, Danvers 17 — Junior guard Gabe Copeland scored a game-high 19 points to carry the Panthers (1-0) to a dominant season-opening win in the Northeast Conference.

Braintree 57, Milton 45 — Nate Mede scored 21 points and Aidan Aubertine added 17 for the Wamps (1-0) in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Bridgewater-Raynham 66, Xaverian 41 — Ja’saun Jean-Pierre (15 points) and Windston Legentus (12 points) powered the Trojans to the nonleague win.

Cambridge 62, Newton South 50 — Jeffery White Jr. (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Tony Tabor (12 points, 15 rebounds) each tallied double-doubles for the Falcons (1-0) in the Dual County League win.

Dartmouth 58, Apponequet 51 — Dylan Gomes delivered 23 points and five rebounds and Hunter Matteson collected 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians in the nonleague win.

Everett 67, Revere 53 — Roger Vasquez scored 25 points for the Crimson Tide (1-1) and John Monexant added 15 in the Greater Boston League win.

Franklin 62, Canton 50 — Sophomores Hank DiGiorgio (27 points) and Andrew O’Neill (14 points) helped the Panthers (1-0) start the season with a Hockomock win

Hamilton-Wenham 66, Lynnfield 48 — The Generals were led by seniors Marcus Nordin (30 points, 17 rebounds) and Kevin O’Donnell (16 points, 14 rebounds) in a season-opening win in the Cape Ann League.

Hingham 55, Hanover 51 — Junior Liam McBride (21 points) and senior Nick Johannes (19 points) combined for 40 points for the Harbormen (2-0) in the Patriot League win.

Hopkinton 79, Westborough 45 — Sophomore Sam Pantera scored 22 points in his varsity debut for the Hillers (1-0), and Nate Kasper tallied 16 points in the nonleague win.

Lynn Classical 53, Somerville 25 — Senior Jaeden Gonzalez had 20 points to propel the host Rams (1-0) to a season-opening win in the Greater Boston League matchup.

Lynn English 81, Chelsea 57 — Tyrese Garcia-Melo scored 26 points to lead host Bulldogs (1-0) to the Greater Boston League win.

Advertisement

Marshfield 53, Quincy 40 — Senior Connor Walden recorded 17 points and 8 rebounds for the Rams (1-0) in their season-opening win in Patriot League action.

Masconomet 53, Peabody 32 — Ben Dillon and Matt Richardson paced Masconomet (2-0) with 22 points apiece, and the Chieftain D allowed just 12 second-half points during the Northeastern Conference win.

Needham 57, Walpole 48 — The Rockets were paced by sophomore Sam Hughes (20 points) and Josh Hood (12) on their way to a season-opening Bay State Conference win.

North Quincy 83, Silver Lake 55 — Sophomore Daithi Quinn (18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) starred on both ends of the floor for the Red Raiders (1-0) during their Patriot League win.

O’Bryant 71, Boston English 69 — Senior captain Ibrahim Bah tallied 22 points and 4 steals for the Tigers (1-1) in their Boston City League win. Sophomore Ceadan McCusker scored 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds off the bench. Junior Isaiah Correia, who recorded 5 points, hit a go-ahead 3 with less than a minute remaining to seal the win for O’Bryant.

Taunton 61, Stoughton 48 — Trent Santos led the Tigers (1-0) with 27 points in the season-opening Hockomock win by the visitors.

Woburn 62, Reading 52 — Joe Gattuso (23 points) and Michael Chiodo (18 points) dominated offensively in the season-opening win for the Tanners (1-0).

