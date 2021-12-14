Revolution add Sebastian Lletget of the US men’s national team

Lletget is expected to fill the right wing position in place of Tajon Buchanan , who joined Club Brugge in Belgium on a $7 million transfer.

Lletget, 29, has scored eight goals in 33 appearances for the US team and 23 goals in 155 games for the Galaxy, playing in central midfield and on the wings. Last season, Lletget totaled three goals in 26 matches for the Galaxy.

The Revolution have acquired US men’s national team midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the Los Angeles Galaxy, league sources confirmed Tuesday.

Lletget made his US debut in 2017 and played on the team that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League last year. In World Cup qualifiers this year, Lletget converted one goal in three games.

Born in San Francisco to Argentinian parents, Lletget made his debut with the United States on the U-17 team in 2009. Lletget signed with West Ham United in 2010, playing in one FA Cup game for the Hammers in 2014. Lletget joined the Galaxy in 2015, performing for current Revolution coach Bruce Arena and Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo.

Lletget made his US national team debut under Arena in a 0-0 tie with Serbia in 2017.

Champions foes to be unveiled

The Revolution’s opening matches in the CONCACAF Champions League will be determined during a draw in Miami on Wednesday night. The Revolution will likely begin on the road in a two-leg, single-elimination format Feb. 15-17. The return leg will be Feb. 22-24.

Potential opponents will be from Canada (Forge FC), Costa Rica (Santos, CD Saprissa), Guatemala (Comunicaciones FC, CD Guastatoya), Haiti (Cavaly AS), Honduras (FC Motagua), or Mexico (Club Leon) in the opening round. Quarterfinals are set for March, with semifinals and finals in April.

Cincinnati enlists Noonan

Former Revolution forward Pat Noonan, 41, was named head coach of FC Cincinnati, which has finished in last place in each of its three MLS seasons. Cincinnati, which had a 4-22-8 record this past season, has compiled a 12-58-18 mark since 2019.

Noonan succeeds interim coach Tyrone Marshall, who replaced Jaap Stam late last season. Noonan, who will work under Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright, an ex-Revolution defender, assisted Arena with the Galaxy and US national team.

In six seasons with the Revolution, Noonan scored 46 goals in all competitions, sixth on the team’s all-time list. Noonan left the Revolution to play for Aalesunds FK in Norway, returning to perform for the Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids, Seattle Sounders, and Galaxy.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.