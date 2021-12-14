Why the bye week came at just the right time for Patriots safety Adrian Phillips

“At the time, I was like, ‘Oh crap,’ ” he recalled Tuesday. “I didn’t want to get hurt or anything like that. You don’t know how severe the injury is or whatever it may be.”

Phillips had yet to miss a snap and had just broken up a third-down pass intended for Bills tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone. But ahead of Buffalo’s final offensive play of the game, a fourth and 14 from New England’s 18-yard line, Phillips had to tap out because of pain in his knee.

FOXBOROUGH — As the Patriots and Bills waited for play to resume following the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter on the night of Dec. 6, safety Adrian Phillips lowered himself to the ground.

Amid some booing from impatient Bills fans, trainers ran onto the field to evaluate Phillips. He was able to walk off under his own power, before the Patriots immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

The sequence certainly gave Patriots fans — and Phillips — a scare.

“I just didn’t know what it was,” Phillips said. “Any time it’s something around the lower extremities, you just kind of — not to say, panic — but you worry about it just a little more.”

Sean Davis, temporarily elevated to the active roster off the practice squad, entered the game for one of his five snaps, as Phillips watched from the sideline. Thanks to pressure from Devin McCourty and a heads-up play from Myles Bryant, New England’s defense got the stop and sealed the 14-10 victory.

The Patriots have relied on a three-man rotation at safety with Phillips, McCourty, and Kyle Dugger, so a serious injury to Phillips would have been a huge loss moving forward. But it sounds as though he’ll be OK.

“Everything checked out pretty well,” Phillips said.

Phillips was limited in practice Tuesday, the team’s first day back on the field following the bye week. He said he’s approaching things “day by day” while working with trainers to recover accordingly.

The Patriots will undoubtedly want to have the 29-year-old on the field for their Saturday night matchup against the Colts, a team that is averaging 28.5 points per game.

“That’s a legit offense right there,” Phillips said. “They can really attack you in any way. A lot of people seem to have forgotten about [Carson] Wentz and what he’s capable of. If you let him get going, it’s going to be a long day for you. We’ve got a tough challenge on our hands.”

Phillips, in his second season with the Patriots, has established himself among the team’s most valuable defensive contributors. Through 13 games, he has 64 tackles, 7 passes defensed, and 4 interceptions, including a pick-6. He’s played 81.8 percent of the defensive snaps, which ranks fourth on the team behind only McCourty, cornerback J.C. Jackson, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

Coach Bill Belichick called Phillips a “very instinctive” player with a “very high IQ.” His praise this season has been extensive.

“He’s one of our best players,” Belichick said. “He’s one of our most versatile players. He almost always does the right thing. When something comes up, maybe you haven’t covered it, maybe you haven’t exactly gone through that situation or particular way of blocking, crack-block or something has unfolded, but he almost always does the right thing, kind of like [Patrick] Chung.

“Stuff happens, and he’s got a decision to make, and it’s maybe a little gray, and he just does the right thing. He does what you would want him to do without really telling him exactly what to do in that situation, so all that’s impressive.”

Phillips’s availability will be key for the Patriots through the upcoming stretch.

“The bye week took a long time to get here, but it came right on time,” Phillips said. “Being able to let our bodies heal up and get away just for a little bit for this last little push that we have going on, I think it was essential for the team. Everybody needed that. We had been grinding hard for so long.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.