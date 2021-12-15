An ancient Mesopotamian epic and a new collection from Vermont-based poet Camille Guthrie

“It has torn through time like a literary fireball, full of passion and despair,” is how Danish writer Naja Marie Aidt describes “ Gilgamesh ,” the ancient Mesopotamian epic. Sophus Helle’s new translation, just released by Yale University Press, reignites the fireball. It’s a thrilling, enchanting, desperate thing to read, moving from questing adventure to surging grief and the confrontation with the reality of death. Gilgamesh and Enkidu, adversaries at first, become equals and great companions. They journey together to the Cedar Forest to slay Humbaba. “My friend,” Gilgamesh says to Enkidu by way of pep talk, “who has ever climbed to the skies? / Only gods live in endless sunlight. / But the days of men are numbered, / all we do is nothing but wind. / And there you are—afraid of death!” Enkidu dies, and Gilgamesh is walloped not only by sadness for his gone friend, but the newfound fear of his own end, and he goes on to search for a solution to it. With a clear-eyed and informative introduction and five essays that provide context and insight into the epic, the book Helle has made feels both magic and deeply, lastingly human.

Walking verses

“There are so many reasons / to stay inside, to lock the room / around my heart,” writes Cameron Awkward-Rich in a poem included as part of the “Let Hope Ring” poetry stroll in and around Harvard Square. Through January 2, in 18 locations throughout Harvard Square, Mass Poetry and the Longfellow House-Washington Headquarters National Historic Site have placed poems selected from Mass Poetry’s “The Hard Work of Hope Series,” which has gathered poems from local writers that offer solace or inspiration for the troubled stretch of time we’ve landed in. “Our cries for human touch / are dispatches from separate / battlefields, tied to passenger pigeons / we release into the restless night,” writes Charles Coe, whose “Love in the Time of Corona” is featured at 1154 Mass Ave. The self-guided tour includes work by Longfellow, Martha Collins, Jill McDonough, Danielle Legros Georges, Tamiko Beyer, and Kali Lightfoot, among others. It’s a good reason to go outside, to unlock the room around your heart. For more information, and a map of the locations of the poems, visit nps.gov/articles/000/harvard-square-poetry-stroll.htm.

Poems of midlife

In her heated new collection “Diamonds” (BOA Editions), Vermont-based poet Camille Guthrie offers John Keats a fleece jacket and a scarf from Etsy. “Keats, what are you doing / Siting in a moss’d tree—having thoughts?” she asks. The book is an open-chested look at the latter-half of life, at divorce, at the various severings, indignities, and weirdo joys of living. She calls out to various figures, to King Louis XV, to Björk, to H. D. (“I need your flowered vision, lady”), as well as the wise woman of the forest, asking her “How to keep owls out of my hair, to stack wood … to seal the cracks / In my heart to keep the ice out,” asking, ultimately, “What’s the song I have to sing to myself?” There’s humor amid the “degrading heartbreak.” Hieronymus Bosch’s dating profile shows him to be the “the kind of guy who will hoist a human-sized jackrabbit onto my back and crash my neighbor’s varicose-veined egg house party” on a Friday night. These are wry poems, ones that move with heated blood and blistering vitality, wanting and alive.

Coming Out

“Somewhere We Are Human: Authentic Voices on Migration, Survival, and New Beginnings” edited by Reyna Grande and Sonia Guiñansaca (Harpervia)

“Love Is Enough” by Andrea Zanatelli (Andrews McMeel)

“Essensualism: Shang Xia and the Craft Spirit of Contemporary Chinese Design” by Charlotte and Peter Fiell and Jiang Qiong (Harper Design)

Pick of the Week

Leslie Sullivan Sachs at Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro, Vermont, recommends “Transcription” by Kate Atkinson (Back Bay): “Among the current wave of World War II-based fiction, this stand-alone thriller had twists and turns that kept me on my toes. Her protagonist’s voice was believable, feisty, and clear.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.