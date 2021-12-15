Boston blues trio GA-20’s latest inspiration ain’t nothin’ but a Hound Dog

In 2019, GA-20 released “Lonely Soul,” a record that definitely brings to mind vintage electric Chicago blues. Follow-up “Try It . . . You Might Like It!” came out in August, and it’s a bit of a changeup; it’s a tribute to one of the perhaps lesser-known blues greats, Hound Dog Taylor. GA-20’s lean configuration — two guitars, drums, no bass — matches what Hound Dog utilized, and over the course of the album’s 10 songs, they capture the visceral, uncomplicated, unhinged rawness of his music. “I wanted the production to represent what he did, but still sound like GA-20 doing it,” says Stubbs. The trio succeeds on both counts.

Matthew Stubbs is a veteran of the Boston music scene and a national touring musician as well; he’s been playing guitar in Charlie Musselwhite’s live band for 14 years. But in 2018, he was temporarily out of a job when Musselwhite made a record with Ben Harper and then toured behind it with Harper’s band. He needed something else that would pay his bills, so he and his friend and fellow guitarist Pat Faherty decided to start a band that would play traditional Chicago blues, evocatively named “GA-20″ after the vintage Gibson amplifier. Stubbs and Faherty love the music, and they felt there weren’t many acts around playing that style.

Advertisement

Fresh off of winning Blues Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards, GA-20 plays Hound Dog at Brighton Music Hall on Friday. We talked with Stubbs about the project during a recent Zoom conversation.





Q. What made you guys decide to do a Hound Dog Taylor tribute?

A. It kind of happened through the pandemic. We already had a follow-up to “Lonely Soul” done. We held off releasing it because we wanted to make sure we could tour behind it. We were just sitting around doing nothing. We’ve been compared to Hound Dog just because of our instrumentation, so I cooked up the idea because I thought it’d be a fun project.

Advertisement

Q. The record has another connection to Hound Dog besides the music; it was co-released by your label and by Alligator Records, which was his label.

A. This year was the 50th anniversary of Hound Dog Taylor’s first record on Alligator Records, and Alligator’s 50th anniversary; Bruce Iglauer, the owner, started it to produce that record. I talked to Bruce about what it was like being in the room with Hound Dog and his band, how they set up, what the energy was like. We tried to set up the same way.

Q. Taylor released only two studio records, so you had a fairly limited repertoire of songs to choose from. How did you make your choices?

A. We all were pretty locked down, but we would get together once a week in a screened-in porch at the front of my house. We just set up a little PA and these little amps and a small drum set and it would be, all right, let’s try these three. Each one of us [Stubbs, Faherty, and drummer Tim Carman] would pick the ones we liked and we’d run them, trying to find what had a lot of energy and the spirit of the originals. From a production standpoint, I was thinking about song sequence. I’m not going to do all shuffles, I’m not going to do all slow blues. We ended up settling on 10 — eight Hound Dog originals and two cover songs that he played a lot.

Advertisement

Q. Hound Dog Taylor is known, among other things, for having had a sixth finger on each hand (a picture of his left hand graces the cover of “Try It . . . You Might Like It!”). Pat Faherty basically takes the Hound Dog role on the record, singing and playing slide guitar. Did he somehow add another finger, or did he manage to do it with only five?

The cover of GA-20's "Try It . . . You Might Like It!" features a photo of Hound Dog Taylor's six-fingered left hand. Colemine Records

A. I don’t think you really need more than two fingers to do Hound Dog’s style. It’s pretty raw and straight ahead. But the interesting fact is that Pat did not really play slide guitar until we came up with this idea. I called him up and said, “Look, I’m going to be producing it and I’ve got to do all this other stuff; you’ve got to learn how to play slide for the record.” So he learned how to play slide in about four weeks.

Q. What is your response to those who say that GA-20 is playing a style of music that few people are interested in anymore?

A. I think blues in a lot of ways has a bad PR problem these days. The kind of blues we like is traditional blues, and not just Chicago blues — I mean we’re heavily into Chicago, but ‘50s, ‘60s, early ‘70s blues is what I really love. These days, I feel that when you say “blues,” a lot of people’s minds go to a different type of blues — they go to modern blues or blues rock. We do a rocking show, we’re loud. You come and see us [and] it’s like a rock ’n’ roll show, but we’re playing traditional blues.

Advertisement

I want to make timeless records, much like what’s happened with the revival of traditional country and the revival of soul music and funk music. Blues has not had that, unfortunately. We’re out there trying to do that.

GA-20

At Brighton Music Hall, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. $20, www.livenation.com

Interview was edited and condensed. Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net.



