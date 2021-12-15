Judith Mackrell: rereading the classics, but on a Kindle

MACKRELL : On my Kindle I’ve got Sally Rooney’s latest novel, “ Beautiful World, Where Are You .” I have a random selection of French thrillers and English novels in French translation because I’m trying to improve my French. There was a project where contemporary novelists rewrote Jane Austen novels. The British thriller writer Val McDermid did “ Northanger Abbey ” and Joanna Trollope did “ Sense and Sensibility .” I downloaded those in French.

BOOKS : What books did you bring with you to France?

Biographer Judith Mackrell isn’t always satisfied with just one subject per book. Thus her biographies about notable groups of people, most recently “ The Correspondents: Six Women Writers on the Front Lines of World War II, ” which tracks the trailblazing careers of female reporters. The British author was formerly the dance critic for The Guardian. She divides her time between London and a second home in southwestern France, where she is working on a biography about the brother and sister artists Augustus and Gwen John.

BOOKS: How long have you used a Kindle?

MACKRELL: I was an early adopter. I read a lot in the bath, which it’s great for. I still buy hardbacks of books that I think I will reread, such as Hilary Mantel’s latest, “The Mirror and the Light.” But it was so heavy I couldn’t take it in the tub. I ended up downloading it to Kindle too.

BOOKS: What do you think of the Rooney novel?

MACKRELL: I wasn’t expecting her to be so technically sophisticated or so bleak. As a reader I’m a gobbler but I have to push myself to connect to this book. Still I’m fascinated by it. I’ve been thinking about the book very hard, and that’s good for me.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

MACKRELL: Over the summer I read and adored all of Elizabeth Strout’s books. She has a humanity and ferocity of observation that draws me effortlessly into the world she is creating. I love writers who you are in awe of their sentences but who aren’t straining to impress you. Maggie O’Farrell’s “Hamnet” was another best book of the summer. Death looms large over “Hamnet” because it’s plague time. I find it interesting how writers can handle death in a way that is both harrowing and uplifting.

BOOKS: What would you recommend from your research reading for your recent book?

MACKRELL: Some of the journalism the women wrote, such as Martha Gellhorn’s “The Face of the War.” Virginia Cowles wrote “Looking for Trouble,” an extraordinary buccaneering memoir of her formative years as a war journalist starting with the Spanish Civil War. Her writing has a novelistic drive, and she describes amazingly what it was like to be in the muddy trenches around Madrid or joining the exodus of refugees from Paris. Antony Beevor wrote a 1,000-page overview, “The Second World War,” which is also extraordinary.

BOOKS: Were you a biography reader before you began writing them?

MACKRELL: When I was a teenager I was fascinated by the Bloomsbury Group so I read biographies of Virginia Woolf and Duncan Grant. As a ballet fan and later a critic I found biographies of dancers and choreographers incredibly illuminating. Richard Buckle, a British dance critic, wrote a series of well-researched, scandal-filled biographies of Nijinsky and Diaghilev. Twyla Tharp wrote her own very good autobiography, “Push Comes to Shove.”

BOOKS: How have you changed as a reader?

MACKRELL: During the pandemic, I reread some of the heavy classic like “Middlemarch” and books by Henry James, works I read as a young, eager student who thought she knew it all. It was interesting to come at those novels with decades more of experience. With James, who is so oblique you always have to read between the lines, I realized there’s a lot of ugly stuff going on that I didn’t see when I was young.

BOOKS: Why do you think so many people turned to classics during the pandemic?

MACKRELL: There was an element of comfort. But at the same time, you want to compare now with the past, when life was horribly unpredictable. Mantel’s book isn’t a classic, but going back to Tudor England I was thinking, “Thank god I’m not living then. You’d be lucky to live past 30 and to keep your head on.

