Local bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 12

1. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. Wish You Were Here Jodi Picoult Ballantine

5. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

6. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

7. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

8. Silverview John le Carré Viking

9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat Mitch Albom Harper

10. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

Advertisement

2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

4. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

5. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

9. Renegades: Born in the USA Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Crown

10. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

Advertisement

8. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

9. The Anomaly Hervé Le Tellier Other Press

10. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

6. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

10. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec 12. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.