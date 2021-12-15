Small wonders: Miniature portraits by the Way Sisters at Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London

Before the advent of photography, miniatures were the readiest and cheapest means of portraiture. Most painters at the time were itinerant tradesman, traveling in search of commissions. Mary and Betsey, as Elizabeth was called, worked from home, crafting so-called “dressed” portraits, an enchanting mix of watercolor and fabric collage. They are being spotlighted in their own museum exhibition for the first time, “The Way Sisters: Miniaturists of the Early Republic” at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum, organized by curator Tanya Pohrt.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — In the early days of the United States, miniature painters Mary Way and Elizabeth Way Champlain of New London were rare birds. Professional women painters were already few and far between, but the Way sisters’ portraits were unlike any that anyone else in the country was making.

Like many women artists, the Ways were specters in the annals of art history. Then, in 1992, a dressed portrait of Charles Holt, the Ways’ cousin, was discovered with Mary’s signature on the back, and curator and historian William Lamson Warren then identified several unsigned dressed miniatures as Mary’s. The show is a veritable who’s who of turn-of-the-18th-century New London: families of merchants and Revolutionary War veterans, as well as ship builders and sea captains likely involved in the slave trade.

Mary Way's "Portrait of Charles Holt," from 1800. Alexander Harding/Courtesy of Nathan Liverant & Son, LLC

In 1997, Yale historian Ramsay MacMullen published a book, “Sisters of the Brush: Their Family, Art, Life & Letters, 1797-1833,” and Betsey entered the picture. Scholars have yet to discern which sister crafted many of the works on view.

Mary, born in 1769, and Betsey, born in 1771, were the children of a New London shopkeeper. Not much is known about the sisters’ youth. The biggest question is about their schooling — where they would have learned the appliqué methods prominent in the dressed portraits. “A Gentleman of the Hewitt Family of North Stonington, CT, possibly Charles Hewitt (1730-1804)” attributed to Mary, is a stunning example: The titular gentleman wears a woven coat and a brilliant red vest trimmed in gold, from which his shirt frills spill — all different fabrics, some adorned with paint. The button on the coat is real, the buttonholes are painted.

The fabric in the dressed miniatures adds delicious three-dimensionality, and in many cases prompts an irresistible trompe-l’oeil riddle: What is painterly artifice, and what is the actual stuff of clothing?

Two larger, 10-inch-tall portraits, each collages of painted paper, demonstrate the sisters’ talent at mimicking fine fabric. “A Lady Holding a Bouquet,” on silk backing, has a realistic silken blue ribbon painted in watercolor. “Woman Walking with a Book,” on blue paper that once packaged a block of sugar, features a sheer apron dotted with white leaves that looks remarkably like voile, tulle, or organza.

With paint or fabric, their decorative handiwork is exquisite — look at “Dressed Girl on a Patterned Rug,” in a creamy, pleated frock that pops right off the silk background. But their facial portraiture, especially in the early dressed pieces, lacks nuance.

Attributed to Mary Way or Elizabeth Way Champlain, "Dressed Girl on a Patterned Rug," circa 1800. Greg Shea

After 1800 or so, the Ways abandoned dressing their portraits and turned to painting alone — watercolor on paper or ivory. Mary’s portrait of Giles Holt, made in 1805, shows growing attention to shading and subtlety of feature.

Betsey married a ship captain and had four children but continued to make miniatures. Mary never married, and in 1811, finding the New London market too small, struck out for New York. There, she was stunned to discover that she wasn’t very good.

In a letter to Betsey, quoted in a catalog essay by miniature scholar and dealer Elle Shushan, Mary tartly reflects on the cause of her poor performance: “. . . that self-conceit which you know is a family disorder, as well as my ignorance of the art.” Of her New London portraits, she added, “I had seen but few equal, and none superior to my own — concluding therefore I had nearly arrived at perfection.”

Mary befriended other painters who helped school her, and she wrote letters to Betsey sharing their instruction. The sisters, who clearly loved their craft, improved. Betsey’s 1818 unfinished self-portrait — made so that Mary, far away in New York, might remember her dear face — depicts a keen-eyed woman, the discerning eye of a portraitist looking right at us.

Elizabeth Way Champlain's 1818 unfinished self-portrait. Greg Shea

But Mary was losing her sight. In 1820, she wrote, “I can scarcely distinguish light from darkness.” The American Academy of the Fine Arts staged a benefit for her, raising $141.35 — roughly $4,000 today. She moved home to New London and died in 1833. Betsey painted until her death in 1825.

Captivating as “The Way Sisters” is, it’s really just a start. Questions remain, such as why Mary and Betsey stopped making their remarkable dressed portraits. If they had continued working with fabric as their painting improved, they would be the stuff of legend.

THE WAY SISTERS: MINIATURISTS OF THE EARLY REPUBLIC

At Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London, through Jan. 23. 860-443-2543, www.lymanallyn.org

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.