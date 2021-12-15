With his siblings, Ralph Tavares channeled brotherly love into chart-topping success

Fans “were pounding the stage with their fists,” says David Oriola, who has managed Tavares on the oldies circuit for nearly a decade. “It was amazing.”

But when the family band played the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art in coastal South Carolina in October — their first time onstage since the beginning of the pandemic — the audience, which had sung along with everything the brothers sang, insisted on more. So they came out for an impromptu encore, their version of the classic rock hit “Free Ride,” which they hadn’t performed in decades.

For years, the long-running R&B group Tavares has ended every concert with one of their biggest crowd-pleasers, “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel.”

Last weekend, the group was scheduled to perform as part of a classic R&B revue in the Poconos alongside Peabo Bryson, the Stylistics, the Manhattans, and more. Oriola had arranged for a birthday cake at a dinner the group had planned — Ralph Tavares, the eldest brother, was about to turn 80. Before they left for the trip, however, Ralph passed away in his sleep at his South Dartmouth home, on Dec. 8.

His unexpected passing has hit the close-knit family hard. During the group’s heyday and again in recent years, as he returned to the stage after a long retreat into private life, Ralph Tavares was the undisputed leader of one of New England’s most successful musical acts.

There were 10 Tavares children in all, born in and around Providence and the South Coast of Massachusetts to the musician Feliciano “Flash” Tavares, who was of Cape Verdean descent. All seven boys participated at one time or another in the sibling group, which worked under the names the Del Rios and Chubby and the Turnpikes before they began billing themselves using the family surname. By the time of their first hit, 1973′s “Check It Out” (written by a Providence friend, Billy Osborne), the group consisted of Ralph, Pooch, Chubby, Butch, and Tiny Tavares.

The Tavares brothers in their earlier incarnation as Chubby and the Turnpikes. From left: Pooch, Chubby, Butch (in front), and Ralph. Courtesy of R.I. Music Hall of Fame

While serving in the military near the Midwest in the early 1960s, Ralph sometimes took his leaves in Detroit, where he frequented the 20 Grand, the nightclub proving ground for many Motown acts.

“He said, ‘We can do this as well as these guys, maybe better. If you follow me, I can bring us to the top,’” says Mederick “Rick” Bellaire, a cofounder and current vice chair of the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame, which inducted Tavares in 2014. “It was Ralph’s vision, and they all looked up to him.”

“He might have been the nicest guy we’ve ever inducted,” Bellaire says.

The group enjoyed substantial regional success before going national. They packed clubs including Paul’s Mall, the Sugar Shack, and Jim Nance’s Lounge in Roxbury, owned by the late Patriots running back. Early versions of the band featured future Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer and the keyboardist Bernie Worrell, who was studying at Berklee at the time; on a trip to Boston, Bellaire says, George Clinton stole Worrell away for his group, then known as the Parliaments.

In Los Angeles, Tavares found great success. Their version of “She’s Gone” by an unknown Philly duo called Hall & Oates became a No. 1 R&B hit in 1974. They topped that chart again with “It Only Takes a Minute,” a powerful soul song written by hitmakers Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter.

“They sounded great, they looked great,” says Lambert, who co-wrote or produced big hits for the Four Tops, the Commodores, Glen Campbell, and many more. “They were young and enthusiastic and ready to go.”

Tavares shown during one of their many TV appearances in the 1970s. Courtesy of R.I. Music Hall of Fame

Lambert and Potter produced the band’s second and third albums.

“Ralph, I called him my go-to guy. He was kind of the group’s guiding light,” he says. “He paid such attention to detail, and he always did it with such warmth and a big smile. He had such a generosity of spirit.”

For “It Only Takes a Minute,” the producers used an analog synthesizer called an ARP 2600, new at the time, to create the song’s bouncy bass line. “It kind of jumped out at you,” Lambert says. “Everyone went, ‘Wow, what is that?’ We thought this could be a good club record.

“I remember playing it on the piano in my office where we’d meet to rehearse,” he continues. “Their reaction was instantaneous. They were singing harmonies to it within the first five minutes. It was one of those thrilling days when everything comes together — the song, the artist, the way they perceive it.”

But it was the band’s 1976 album “Sky High!,” produced by Freddie Perren (who would go on to co-write “I Will Survive”), that really achieved liftoff. Coming at the height of the disco craze, the brothers’ seamless harmony vocals and smooth, propulsive production were ideally suited to the times. The Bee Gees, the biggest thing in pop at the time, hand-picked Tavares to cover their song “More Than a Woman” for the blockbuster “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack.

From there, the Tavares balloon made its gradual descent back to earth. By 1984, Ralph was ready to get off the road and devote himself to raising his family. He took a job as a court officer in New Bedford and Fall River, and did the job for 30 years.

“It was always family first,” says Oriola.

When Pooch suffered a stroke in 2014, Ralph rejoined the group. By then he was retired from the court system.

“I never thought that I’d be singing again,” he told the Globe in an interview at his home 2019. But he felt duty-bound to rejoin his brothers. Introducing a visitor to his grandsons, he was pleased to report that the boys planned to attend an upcoming Tavares show at Boston City Hall Plaza.

“I think they’re kind of proud of us, to see the old folks get up and move,” he said.

A few years ago Tavares was invited to appear on a star-studded CBS tribute to the Bee Gees. Paired with Jason Derulo, the brothers were greeted warmly by John Travolta and contemporary acts such as Little Big Town, whose members gushed about their detailed harmonies.

After Oriola began booking the band’s shows, he’d often drive them to gigs around New York and New Jersey. Their album of choice for the car rides was often Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life.” The brothers would be texting or looking out the window. Without thinking, they’d begin to harmonize together.

“They would just go where they needed to be in that song, and I would just smile to myself,” Oriola says. “It was so natural, they probably didn’t even realize they were doing it. It was unbeatable.”

Oriola, who grew up in East Boston, was a big fan of the group in its heyday.

“How fortunate I feel to have been given this opportunity by the five of them,” he says. “We took special pride in them. They were our guys.”

E-mail James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.