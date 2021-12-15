California oil spill leads to federal charges for three companies

“As a result of the allegedly negligent conduct, what is estimated to be about 25,000 gallons of crude oil were discharged from a point approximately 4.7 miles west of Huntington Beach from a crack in the 16-inch pipeline,” the Justice Department said in a statement announcing the misdemeanor charges.

The department said that Amplify Energy Corp. and two subsidiaries that own and operate the pipeline that leaked and offshore platforms had not properly responded to eight alarms from an automated leak-detection system over more than 13 hours. It said the companies had also improperly restarted the pipeline after it was shut down after the alarms went off.

A grand jury Wednesday indicted three companies involved in an early October oil spill off the coast of Southern California, according to the Justice Department.

Amplify said its crews investigated after each alarm went off but incorrectly concluded that the alarms were false because the leak-detection system was malfunctioning. The company said the detection system was “repeatedly and wrongly signaling a potential leak at the platform where no leak could be detected by the platform personnel and where no leak was actually occurring.”

Instead, the company said, the source of the leak was 4 miles away, where a ship’s anchor had moved its pipeline more than 100 feet. No one with knowledge of the incident promptly reported it to the company, Amplify said, and the company was not aware of the spill until the next morning, when it observed oil on the ocean surface. At that point, Amplify began to act on a federally approved response plan, the statement said.

The leak proved to be smaller than the roughly 126,000 gallons feared at the time, but it led to a 13-mile oil slick off the coast of Huntington Beach and its surrounding communities, and dead fish and birds washed onshore. Local politicians and activists quickly called for a permanent ban on oil production off the coast of California, where production has been declining for decades. There has been little, if any, new oil exploration since a large spill in 1969.

The Justice Department said the charge of negligently discharging oil could lead to a maximum penalty of five years’ probation and fines in the millions of dollars. The department also contended that Amplify workers had not been properly trained on the leak-detection system and that the pipeline crew was fatigued and understaffed.

Beta Offshore, one of the Amplify subsidiaries, had received compliance violations or warnings between 2008 and 2010 from federal regulators relating partly to risk management procedures. Amplify did not exist as a company at the time of the warnings but emerged in 2017 from the restructuring of a predecessor company.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.