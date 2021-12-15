Local computer-chip supplier Entegris buying rival for $6.5 billion

Entegris said on Wednesday it will acquire Illinois-based rival CMC Materials for $6.5 billion. Both companies are among the top suppliers of the raw materials needed to make silicon chips.

With the demand for computer chips skyrocketing, Billerica-based chip materials supplier Entegris is making a big move to expand its offerings.

The deal, which needs to be approved by regulators and shareholders of CMC, is expected to close in the second half of 2022, Entegris said.

Because of the global chip shortage, which is delaying manufacturing of everything from cars to video game consoles, chip makers are ramping up production and planning to spend tens of billions of dollars on new factories. Entegris’s sales in the first nine months of this year have gained 24 percent to $1.7 billion. CMC has seen its sales increase 7 percent to $1.2 billion over the past 12 months.

Entegris said once the deal is completed it could save $115 million per year in cost synergies. The combined companies would have had about $3.4 billion of revenue and $1.1 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the past year if combined, including the projected savings.

Shares of Entegris, which have gained 49 percent so far this year, fell 5 percent in pre-market trading. Shares of CMC, which had fallen 4 percent in 2021, jumped 26 percent.

