New Zealand provisionally approves Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11

New Zealand’s medicines regulator has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

The provisional approval is for two doses of the pediatric vaccine given at least 21 days apart, Medsafe said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. It is an adapted version of the vaccine used for people aged 12 and older, it said.

New Zealand’s government said earlier Thursday that 90% of people aged 12 and over are now fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said ministers were waiting on Medsafe approval before making any decision on vaccinating younger children.