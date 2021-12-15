fb-pixel Skip to main content

New Zealand provisionally approves Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11

By Tracy Withers Bloomberg,Updated December 15, 2021, 11 minutes ago
A COVID-19 Vaccination Center at a pharmacy in the Central Business District in Wellington, New Zealand, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
A COVID-19 Vaccination Center at a pharmacy in the Central Business District in Wellington, New Zealand, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.Birgit Krippner/Bloomberg

New Zealand’s medicines regulator has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

The provisional approval is for two doses of the pediatric vaccine given at least 21 days apart, Medsafe said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. It is an adapted version of the vaccine used for people aged 12 and older, it said.

New Zealand’s government said earlier Thursday that 90% of people aged 12 and over are now fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said ministers were waiting on Medsafe approval before making any decision on vaccinating younger children.

Work is already underway to prepare for the rollout of the pediatric vaccine, the Ministry of Health said. If approved by Cabinet, the rollout is expected to start no later than the end of January 2022.

