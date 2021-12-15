Rebounding from pandemic, Boston’s ezCater raises new cash at $1.6 billion valuation

The funding round was led by Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and brings the total amount of investment in the company to $425 million.

“Food for work is bigger and more demanding than ever,” Stefania Mallett, the chief executive of ezCater, said in a statement. “We are food for work. It’s all we do, and all we’ve ever done.”

EzCater, the Boston technology firm that helps companies cater food for events, said Wednesday it raised $100 million in new money, bringing its valuation to $1.6 billion. The deal is a possible turning point for a company that suffered significant layoffs and revenue loss during the pandemic.

Founded in 2007, ezCater was started to make it easier for companies to get reliable catering for business events. It became one of Boston’s fastest-growing companies, and at one point employed over 900 people. In 2019, it was valued at over $1 billion.

But as the pandemic hit, shuttering businesses and forcing employees to work from home, ezCater saw its business crater. The company’s revenue dropped 85 percent in the early days of the pandemic, officials said, and in April of 2020 it laid off 420 employees.

Rather than pivot to other types of products, company officials said, the company “doubled down” on its business model and adapted to the changing workplace. It expanded from organizing catering for one-off meetings to providing full-service food solutions for firms increasingly using meals as a way to lure workers back into the office. The company’s current client list includes real estate giant JLL and the San Francisco 49ers.

“Employees now expect food at work,” Mallett said, “and companies need solutions that are flexible and scalable.”

