Subaru recalling vehicles over transmission problem

Subaru is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the United States because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power. The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs. Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by US safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down. If that happens, the chain can slip and break, increasing the risk of a crash. Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say Subaru has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find evidence of slippage or damage, the transmission will be replaced at no cost to owners. Owners will be notified by mail starting Feb. 7. The remedy is expected to be ready in April. The recall covers Ascents included included in a 2019 recall that covered a hydraulic sensor in the transmission. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MOVIE THEATERS

World’s second biggest chain slammed by $1b court judgment

Cineworld stock plunged as much as 40 percent after a court ordered the world’s second-largest cinema chain to pay nearly $1 billion in damages — more than its entire market value — over an aborted takeover bid. A Canadian court ordered the British company to pay the money on Tuesday after it scrapped a plan to buy Toronto-based Cineplex Inc. as the pandemic forced entertainment venues to close. The $1.6 billion deal would have made Cineworld North America’s largest movie-theater operator. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

France, and other EU countries, could lose a third of automotive jobs by end of decade

France risks losing nearly a third of its automotive jobs by the end of the decade in the accelerating transition to electric vehicles that’s making many suppliers obsolete, according to a new study that its author said could apply to other European countries. The French auto industry — home of the Peugeot, Citroen, and Renault car brands — will shed between 15 percent and 30 percent of staff, AlixPartners said in a report. Under one scenario of how quickly EVs will take hold, this would mean as many as 52,000 job losses. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DATING APPS

Grindr fined more than $7 million for sharing personal data with potential advertisers

Norway’s data privacy watchdog on Wednesday fined gay dating app Grindr 65 million kroner ($7.16 million) for sending sensitive personal data to hundreds of potential advertising partners without users’ consent — a breach of strict European Union privacy rules. The Norwegian Data Protection Authority said it imposed its highest fine to date because the California-based company didn’t comply with the EU’s tough data protection regulations. Norway isn’t a member of the 27-nation bloc but closely mirrors EU rules. Grindr said the agency’s findings related to consent policies from years ago, not its current practices, and that it is considering its next steps, including an appeal. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

Supreme Court will consider case involving arbitration versus class-action suits

The US Supreme Court will consider buttressing the power of businesses to funnel employee disputes into individual arbitration proceedings, agreeing to hear a case over a California law that authorizes workers to press group suits. The justices said Wednesday they will hear an appeal from Viking River Cruises, which contends California courts are letting people circumvent earlier Supreme Court rulings that require arbitration agreements to be honored even if they preclude class actions. Business groups including the US Chamber of Commerce are backing the appeal. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Group predicts car chip shortages could last beyond 2022

Carmakers like Volkswagen and General Motors should brace for the global semiconductor shortage to last beyond next year and redesign cars so they need fewer of the high-tech components, consultancy Roland Berger said. Severe bottlenecks will persist through 2022, analysts at the Munich-based firm said, in a departure from many automakers hoping that the crisis would ease in the second half of next year. Capacity will remain constrained in the long term as chipmakers aren’t investing in additional supply to make the older semiconductors typically used in today’s models. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Lowe’s expects home improvement trend to weaken next year

Lowe’s delivered a revenue outlook that missed analyst estimates and said it expects home improvement demand to wane next year. The retailer expects sales of about $94 billion to $97 billion for the year ended in January 2023, short of the $97.9 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Next year, the company sees comparable sales in a range of down 3 percent to flat, according to a statement. Lowe’s still expects revenue of about $95 billion in the current fiscal year, compared to the average estimate of $95.7 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUCTION HOUSES

Owner of Sotheby’s could take it public

French telecom billionaire Patrick Drahi is weighing an initial public offering of Sotheby’s, a little over two years after he bought the storied auction house, people with knowledge of the matter said. Drahi has held preliminary discussions with potential advisers about a US listing of Sotheby’s as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Sotheby’s, with a nearly 300-year history, is one of the world’s biggest auction houses dealing in fine art, collectibles, and real estate. It’s seen strong online sales during the pandemic and has been moving into digital offerings including non-fungible tokens. The company competes with Christie’s, which is owned by French billionaire Francois Pinault. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MILK

Contracts with NE organic dairy farms extended for six months

The company that announced this summer that it would stop buying milk from 89 organic dairy farms in the Northeast next August is extending those contracts another six months. Danone, parent company of Horizon Organic, notified officials in Vermont, Maine, and New York this week. The 28 farms in Vermont and a total of 61 in Maine, New Hampshire, and New York have already been told. Those farms were expected to lose their contracts at the end of August next year when Danone would stop buying milk in the region. Danone is now giving the producers the option to extend the contracts to the end of February of 2023, the company said in a letter to officials in each state on Monday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

The business suit may be gone for good

With variants like Omicron making it tough for companies to set return-to-office dates, new fashion trends are emerging among hybrid workers, according to the 2022 Stitch Fix Style Forecast. These include a prolonged move toward comfortable attire — and there are no signs of a comeback for the beleaguered business suit. Based on data gleaned from its orders, the apparel-subscription company says trends include the category of “business comfort,” featuring items such as stretchy blazers, knit and woven tops, and elastic-waist bottoms. While demand for work outfits is rising, a majority of consumers are looking to balance style with comfort, according to Stitch Fix. Denim and dresses are making a comeback, while sales for larger sizes are also growing fast. The report found clients ditching the business suit in droves, with about half of millennials saying they’ll never wear one again. — BLOOMBERG NEWS