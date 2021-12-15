Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham was seen.

A Western kingbird turned up in yards on Indian Neck in Wellfleet.

At Race Point in Provincetown sightings included 17 American wigeon, 2 red-necked grebes, a purple sandpiper, a Western sandpiper, a white-rumped sandpiper, 4 common murre, 900 razorbills, 4 Iceland gulls, 550 Northern gannets, a merlin, a common raven, and 30 snow buntings.

A few highlights from the at least 29 species of waterfowl counted during the Cape Cod Waterfowl Census included a redhead in East Falmouth, 54 wood ducks and 3 blue-winged teal in West Barnstable, Barrow’s goldeneyes in Falmouth and Brewster, 4 Northern pintail in Harwich, and 3 Northern shovelers in Orleans.

Other sightings around the Cape included a vesper sparrow in Falmouth, 3 tree swallows in Mashpee, a Northern goshawk in West Barnstable, a Western willet in Yarmouth, a late osprey in West Dennis, 2 marbled godwits at Forest Beach in Chatham, a blue-headed vireo in Brewster, a late Northern parula in Eastham, a clay-colored sparrow in North Truro, and Eastern phoebes in Eastham and Provincetown.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



