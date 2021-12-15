Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 7) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A Western kingbird turned up in yards on Indian Neck in Wellfleet.
The Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham was seen.
At Race Point in Provincetown sightings included 17 American wigeon, 2 red-necked grebes, a purple sandpiper, a Western sandpiper, a white-rumped sandpiper, 4 common murre, 900 razorbills, 4 Iceland gulls, 550 Northern gannets, a merlin, a common raven, and 30 snow buntings.
A few highlights from the at least 29 species of waterfowl counted during the Cape Cod Waterfowl Census included a redhead in East Falmouth, 54 wood ducks and 3 blue-winged teal in West Barnstable, Barrow’s goldeneyes in Falmouth and Brewster, 4 Northern pintail in Harwich, and 3 Northern shovelers in Orleans.
Other sightings around the Cape included a vesper sparrow in Falmouth, 3 tree swallows in Mashpee, a Northern goshawk in West Barnstable, a Western willet in Yarmouth, a late osprey in West Dennis, 2 marbled godwits at Forest Beach in Chatham, a blue-headed vireo in Brewster, a late Northern parula in Eastham, a clay-colored sparrow in North Truro, and Eastern phoebes in Eastham and Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.