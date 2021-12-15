Immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett’s work represents the best of what science offered us in 2021

More than seven years later, on a late November afternoon, Corbett sits in her corner office at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, where she joined the faculty as an assistant professor in June. Behind her, framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, is a view of the cluster of medical buildings that surround the campus. From that elevated vantage point, at one of the world’s top public health schools in one of the most important medical cities on the planet, the 35-year-old focuses not on the heights of her individual achievements, but on her bond with the village that raised her.

When Kizzmekia Corbett defended her doctoral dissertation in immunology and microbiology, her loved ones filled the auditorium. Her mother had the reception afterward catered. Members of her extended family took time off from work and made their way to Chapel Hill. Corbett knew other doctoral candidates who barely registered their defenses as cause for a celebration — it was a routine achievement in their social circles. But for Corbett’s people, a Black family from small Southern towns, “It was all of our PhD,” she says proudly.

“All of these things [are] ours,” she says. “Not just my family, but collectively, my community’s.”

A leading researcher on coronavirus spike proteins and mRNA vaccine technology long before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, Corbett’s work proved critical to developing vaccines in record time. For a year and a half, she worked around-the-clock alongside her team at the National Institutes of Health, where she was a research fellow prior to her appointment at Harvard, to develop a highly-effective coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with Moderna.

Designing a shot was only half the battle. That’s a truth the country has learned throughout the year, as misinformation and the consequences of longstanding inequities in medicine have made overcoming the pandemic a herculean task, even with vaccines in hand.

But these realities did not surprise Corbett, nor did they defeat her. Apart from starting up her lab at Harvard, settling into her new home in Dorchester, fielding scores of media requests, and contributing to dozens of academic papers, Corbett makes time to create an open dialogue between science and an occasionally distrustful public.

Corbett tirelessly works every angle — from serving on committees focused on equitable health care and vaccine distribution to appearing on television alongside “Sesame Street” characters. In May, she took over Michelle Obama’s Instagram account, broadcasting videos and answering questions for the former first lady’s 47 million-plus followers. In June, at the invitation of head coach Ron Rivera, she spoke to the NFL’s Washington Football Team, helping persuade more players to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, she responds individually to Twitter direct messages that question vaccine safety, and she carefully reframes vaccine “hesitancy” as “vaccine inquisitiveness,” an invitation to have a conversation.

This outreach is so second nature to Corbett that she struggles to imagine an alternative universe, one in which she only cares about what she created in the lab, without regard to who understands or trusts it. “I treated the vaccine like it was [my community’s] to take,” she explains. “And I treated the knowledge, my knowledge that I had about the vaccine, like it was theirs to know.” She thinks of the vaccine the same way she thinks of her doctorate, she says, as a collective achievement that she simply had the honor of carrying into the world.

Kizzmekia Corbett speaks with President Biden, at the NIH lab in Bethesda, while Dr. Anthony Fauci (left) and NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins look on, in February. Evan vucci/Associated Press

Corbett was born in Hurdle Mills, North Carolina, a small town about half an hour’s drive north of Durham. Nicknamed “Kizzy,” she grew up with six siblings in a region that was a fast-growing hub of science and technology. But alongside the lessons that would ignite her passion for science, Corbett remembers what her parents taught her about self-worth.

“We were raised in a household where we were allowed to voice our opinions. And we were told that our voice was beautiful,” she says. It was a lesson that would serve her well as a young Black woman and superstar scientist making room for herself in a field that, historically, has not put much value on voices like hers. She decided long ago that wherever life took her, she would always show up as her full, vibrant self — no holding back.

It was at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she would return years later, that a young Corbett first saw herself as a scientist. She spent a summer in high school as a research intern in the organic chemistry lab, and something clicked.

“I just fell in love with the scientific experience — you know, designing experiments, and then doing them, and then analyzing data, and seeing a very cool result,” Corbett says, the awe those early discoveries inspired still clearly bringing her joy today. “When you see that result, more likely than not, you’re the first person in the world to know that fact.”

After graduating from high school in Hillsborough, North Carolina, Corbett left for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where she double-majored in biology and sociology — cementing a lifelong belief that science and community cannot be separated. She went on to complete her doctorate in 2014.

Just a few months later, as a newly-minted PhD, Corbett began her work as a fellow at NIH, under renowned immunologist Dr. Barney Graham, whom she first met while participating in a high school program on the NIH campus. (Graham recalls asking a teenage Corbett what job she wanted in science. “Yours,” she confidently replied.)

Graham eventually selected Corbett to lead his coronavirus team, meaning that years before SARS-CoV-2 ballooned into a pandemic, Corbett was laying the foundation that would one day allow immunologists, herself among them, to quickly formulate a response. She was one of just a handful of scientists around the world with expertise in the viruses’ distinctive spike proteins and antibody responses — knowledge that made it possible to quickly develop and deploy vaccines.

“She is a force of nature, you know,” Graham says. “She’s always been that way.”

In the midst of the most intense period of Corbett’s working life came an offer from Harvard to lead her own lab. It would be mean moving to a part of the country where she had never lived — during a pandemic she was trying to solve. Yet in June, she did just that, leaving the D.C. area where she had long lived for a new home in Dorchester and a lab in Longwood.

Immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett and Boston's new mayor, Michelle Wu, pose for the cover of the Globe Magazine's 2021 Bostonians of the Year issue. Dina Rudick/Anthem Multimedia for the Boston Globe

But the move turned out to be one of the most refreshing parts of her year. Corbett loves her neighborhood, where, she says excitedly, “There’s bubble tea and, you know, Jamaican food in the same little area.” She and her fiancé, Lumas Joseph Helaire, recently named an assistant dean at Harvard Chan, gave their neighbors an open invitation to drop by anytime — an offer several have taken them up on, some bringing gifts and homemade treats.

It’s been the opening of a welcome new chapter for Corbett, who before changing roles spent 18 months waking at 3 a.m. to play her part in fighting a global crisis.

Corbett worked at NIH for nearly seven years — years she cherishes. But her time there was capped off with the most demanding work of her life. From January 2020 until June 2021, she routinely logged 70-plus-hour workweeks. The NIH team ran test after test, preparing a vaccine prototype fit for clinical trials in a matter of weeks. Once trials started, team members monitored results carefully, always ready to adjust their approach. Then, after the vaccine was granted emergency use authorization, they immediately set to work answering questions about efficacy over time, and investigating the potential of boosters.

In the thick of this experience, Corbett says, she could barely register any emotional response to the pandemic. She could not grieve for those dying, nor could she celebrate the incredible work she and her colleagues were accomplishing. She simply kept going. And in the midst of it all, she was already becoming one of the most public faces in science, with her expertise in vaccinology praised by Dr. Anthony Fauci in his COVID-19 briefings and her work recognized by community and science organizations alike.

Her hometown of Hillsborough celebrated with a day named in her honor.

Remarkably, even as Corbett recounts the relentlessness of those months and confesses how much of her exhaustion lingers, she sounds energetic. Her words are hopeful, and she says she never slips into despair about the pandemic or dread of the work ahead. “I’m only getting to the point now where I’m not overwhelmed by having to think about the experience,” she says. “Now I can really look at the experience and ... kind of bask in what the moments were.” Throughout it all, she has remained buoyed by a simple fact: “I really, really, really love what I do.”

That passion shows in the way Corbett has set about making Boston her home. She very intentionally seeks out her primary medical care at her local community health center. (“We’re all in this together.”) She sings her physician’s praises. (“I kind of love her.”) She was recently appointed to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee and advocates alongside her neighbors for community input on renovations to a local park. She lives her work and exemplifies her core belief: Community and science are inextricable.

“Her science is top flight,” says Dr. Sarah Fortune, chair of the department of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard Chan. “There are very few of us who ever, in our whole careers, will have as large an impact through our science as she has already had through hers.” But the fact that Corbett’s mission and impact extend beyond the lab, Fortune says, makes her that much more compelling. “She is committed not just to superb science, but to making sure that the fruits of that science reach the people who need it the most.”

Even after a year filled with achievements, Corbett is looking ahead to where her career might go next. Her research at Harvard will continue her work on vaccines, this time broadening her scope beyond coronaviruses to better understand other viruses that could pose public health threats. Corbett also has one more goal for the final days of the year: to avoid writing another word. She’s already coauthored dozens of articles since the pandemic began. “I don’t even want to write my Christmas cards,” she says with a laugh.

Her work represents the best of what science has offered us in 2021: Years’ worth of dedicated research that paid off in lifesaving solutions, shots in arms. And Corbett herself represents the best of what could be — a foil to national shortcomings that have cost so much. Where medicine has long excluded Black communities like the ones that have nurtured her, she puts them at the center of her work. Where confusion and mistrust threaten to overshadow the promise of the science she has dedicated her life to, she patiently builds relationships and understanding.

But Kizzmekia Corbett is no one’s savior, and she knows she should not have to be. When I confess that I have used her story as a shorthand for reassuring members of my own Black, North Carolinian family of the vaccine’s safety, she chuckles a bit before responding thoughtfully.

“I think that it certainly does make a difference, but there’s not going to always be a Black woman in front of vaccines or therapies or any other things that we need that [are] good for our health.” She pauses. “And also, quite frankly, it is not a Black woman’s plight to correct medical mistrust and distrust in this country or the world.”

Apologizing for legacies of medical racism and restoring public trust, repairing public health infrastructure, building a culture that values communal well-being, ending the national and international inequalities that have made this pandemic deadly and financially ruinous for so many — that is collective work, Corbett says.

It is work she believes in, with results she sees as both imperative and within reach. It is work she has committed herself to every day since she celebrated her family’s degree in Chapel Hill. Corbett is passionate about doing that work alongside those of us who will join her. That alone is a precious gift.

