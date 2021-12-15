Boston council approves pilot program aimed at bringing equity to city contracting

Wednesday’s order, which passed unanimously, authorized the creation of a so-called sheltered market program, which would allow the city to designate “certain contracts for procurement from one or more classes of disadvantaged vendors,” according to a council committee report.

The Boston City Council Wednesday took a modest step toward improving equity in city contracting by approving a pilot program, months after a study was released showing businesses owned by people of color and white women were massively underrepresented in contracts awarded by the city.

The pilot will allow for no more than six contracts under it, and its intention is “to create an environment that allows for small, local, and diverse businesses to build their capacity to compete for contracting opportunities,” according to the order.

The contracts have to be awarded by June 30 next year.

The study released earlier this year — intended to uncover disparities in the way the city spends its dollars — analyzed 47,801 contracts from 2014 to 2019. Companies owned by people of color landed just 2.5 percent of the $2.1 billion in contracts for construction and professional goods and services that the City of Boston awarded in that time frame, according to a report the city commissioned.

Black-owned businesses were awarded only 0.4 percent of total spending, while Latino-owned businesses garnered 0.8 percent. Asian-American-owned businesses received 1.1 percent of the city’s contract dollars.

The study showed the city spent $185 million, or 8.5 percent of its contract and procurement dollars, with businesses owned by white women.

Last month, Wu appointed Segun Idowu, president of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, to be her chief of economic development. Among Idowu’s challenges in his new role will be increasing equity in city contracting.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.