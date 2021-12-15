Brockton woman sentenced to life in prison for murder of her boyfriend in 2017

Podgurski stabbed Shaw 42 times, hid his body in her closet, and told police the killing was committed by others during a botched-robbery, the statement said.

Kathryn Podgurski, 38, was convicted Wednesday on a charge of first-degree for the death of 44-year-old Joseph E. Shaw in 2017, the statement said.

A Brockton woman was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday for murdering her boyfriend, whose body was found in a closet, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said.

In 2017, Podgurski pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and was ordered held without bail, according to a prior article in the Globe.

In July of 2017, Brockton police went to the Elmcourt Hotel after receiving a phone call from a relative of Podgurski, the statement said. The caller reported that Podgurski said she and Shaw had been the victims of an attempted robbery.

Podgurski’s relative told police that the would-be robbers killed Shaw and made Podgurski “clean up the blood,” Cruz said in a statement, according to the prior article in the Globe.

When police arrived at the hotel, they found nothing, but Podgurski flagged them down and directed them to her nearby third-floor apartment at 42 Green St.

There, in a closet and buried under clothing, bedding, a chair, and kitty litter, was Shaw’s body, the statement said.













Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.