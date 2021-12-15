Eastern Mass. may see temperatures in the 60s on Thursday

It’s worth noting that this weather system brought winds in excess of 75 mph to more than half a dozen states out west, and tornado warnings were issued for the Midwest on Wednesday evening.

A wild storm system moved rapidly, at around 100 miles per hour, through the middle of the country on Wednesday, and that storm is going to push near-record highs into Southern New England for the day on Thursday.

As the storm continues to push up into Canada, a slug of air 20 to 40 degrees above average will move into the eastern part of the United States. At this time of the year temperatures should be in the upper 30s to lower 40s in Massachusetts, but we’re going to see readings in the lower 60s in greater Boston on Thursday.

The temperature anomaly will be over 30 degrees above average in parts of New England on Thursday. Handout

The record high temperature for Dec. 16th is 64 degrees in Boston and 58 degrees in Worcester. Both of these records were set in 1971, and there’s a chance that they will be tied or broken. Sunshine will be key Thursday afternoon to just how warm it will get. The more sun, the better chance of new records.

Highs are predicted to be at or over 60 degrees in Boston on Thursday. NOAA

There’s likely going to be several hours where conditions will feel somewhat spring-like Thursday, after a few morning showers.

A cold front will cross Thursday night but it’s not going to become that chilly, with readings on Friday in the 50s along with more sunshine. I think Friday will be the final day this year when you’re going to comfortably be able to be outside, do some yard work, and generally not have to bundle up.

A weak weather system will cross through New England on Saturday and into Sunday. There is going to be enough cold air in the system that there will be snow on the northern flank, a mixed bag in the middle, and rain along the coastline and to the south. This does not look like it’s going to be a big storm, but in areas that will see all snow there could be enough to get the plows out.

Low pressure will bring a mixed back of weather to New England on Saturday evening. Tropical Tidbits

The sky should clear later Sunday and temperatures will be seasonable. That may feel cold and unusual, but that’s only because it’s been so warm this month. The rest of December will feature temperatures at or even a bit below average for most days.