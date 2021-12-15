fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fenway Park to offer COVID-19 booster shots in January

By Travis Andersen and John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated December 15, 2021, 16 minutes ago
March 27 was the last day of vaccinations at Fenway Park under the stands. The park will resume offering shots in January, the Red Sox said.Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Reprising its role as a critical mass vaccination site, Fenway Park is slated to offer COVID-19 booster shots to people seeking them beginning in January.

Zineb Curran, a spokesperson for the Red Sox, confirmed the news in a brief statement.

Curran said “the Red Sox are working with the Baker-Polito Administration to finalize plans to make boosters available to Massachusetts residents at Fenway Park beginning in January. More details will be available soon.”

The state Executive Office of Health and Human Services confirmed the news in a separate statement.

“The Baker-Polito Administration, with the Boston Red Sox, are finalizing plans to hold a high-throughput booster clinic at Fenway Park beginning in January, and more details will be available soon,” said a spokesperson for the state agency.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.

