Fenway Park to offer COVID-19 booster shots in January

Reprising its role as a critical mass vaccination site, Fenway Park is slated to offer COVID-19 booster shots to people seeking them beginning in January.

Zineb Curran, a spokesperson for the Red Sox, confirmed the news in a brief statement.

Curran said “the Red Sox are working with the Baker-Polito Administration to finalize plans to make boosters available to Massachusetts residents at Fenway Park beginning in January. More details will be available soon.”