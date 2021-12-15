Fenway Park to offer COVID-19 booster shots in January

Reprising its role as a critical mass vaccination site, Fenway Park is slated to offer COVID-19 booster shots to people seeking them beginning in January.
Zineb Curran, a spokesperson for the Red Sox, confirmed the news in a brief statement.
Curran said “the Red Sox are working with the Baker-Polito Administration to finalize plans to make boosters available to Massachusetts residents at Fenway Park beginning in January. More details will be available soon.”
The state Executive Office of Health and Human Services confirmed the news in a separate statement.
“The Baker-Polito Administration, with the Boston Red Sox, are finalizing plans to hold a high-throughput booster clinic at Fenway Park beginning in January, and more details will be available soon,” said a spokesperson for the state agency.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.