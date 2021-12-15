Fire at Haverhill fuel depot caused by accidental oil overflow, officials say

A fire Tuesday morning at a Haverhill fuel depot that damaged or destroyed an oil tanker and several other vehicles was caused by the accidental ignition of vapor from oil that overflowed while the tanker was filled, officials said.
The tanker’s driver was unable to turn off the flow of oil while refilling , and excess oil flowed between the truck’s tank and cab, reaching the heated surface of the exhaust and regeneration system, where the spreading vapor ignited, Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement Wednesday.
Haverhill firefighters quickly arrived at the scene at 168 Hale St. and limited the blaze’s spread, but the tanker and several other vehicles were destroyed or badly damaged. No one was injured and there was no indication of criminal conduct, officials said.
The Haverhill Fire Department, fire marshal’s office, and State Police investigated the fire, according to the statement.
