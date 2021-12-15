Fire at Haverhill fuel depot caused by accidental oil overflow, officials say

A fire Tuesday morning at a Haverhill fuel depot that damaged or destroyed an oil tanker and several other vehicles was caused by the accidental ignition of vapor from oil that overflowed while the tanker was filled, officials said.

The tanker’s driver was unable to turn off the flow of oil while refilling , and excess oil flowed between the truck’s tank and cab, reaching the heated surface of the exhaust and regeneration system, where the spreading vapor ignited, Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement Wednesday.