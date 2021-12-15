Governor McKee faces his biggest (COVID) test yet

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 649.4 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 787,275 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,173
Test-positive rate: 7 percent

Currently hospitalized: 266
Total deaths: 2,975

Leading off

Say what you will about Governor Dan McKee, but there is no denying that he listens to everyone.

And listens.

And listens.

At 1:30 p.m. today, he’ll finally release what his office calls a “comprehensive set of actions to address an increase in COVID-19 cases and alleviate pressure on our hospital system while at the same time keeping schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to small businesses.”

The statement itself explains a lot about how McKee is approaching what might be the most important decision so far in his tenure as governor. Here’s a quick look at some of the key issues he’ll need to address today.

Masks

The governors of Massachusetts and Connecticut are punting decisions on mask mandates to cities and towns, and that’s one easy way for McKee to skip out on making a move that would be unpopular with some in the business community. With the holidays coming, it’s possible most communities wouldn’t even make a decision until January. Then again, if a big city like Providence enacts a mask mandate, McKee is still going to be fielding a lot of calls.

The other options

Since McKee has been promising he’ll take action, he can’t announcing that he’s doing nothing today. There has been some talk about working with hospitals to pause elective surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, and there’s always the chance he’ll ask businesses to require unvaccinated patrons to wear masks.

Watch his tone

Rhode Island is quickly approaching a grim milestone in the pandemic: 3,000 deaths, which is likely to happen before the end of the year. McKee is going to need to strike a balance between showing he understands that the virus is still affecting all of us (he might want to lay off the “Moody’s says we’re doing great” speech) and avoiding a situation where he scares everyone into staying home for the next two weeks.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Brown University and Salve Regina University announced Tuesday that all employees and students will be required to get the COVID-19 booster. Read more.

⚓ The head of the Rhode Island Medical Society thinks Rhode Island is at a “critical, medical crossroads in this pandemic.” Read more.

⚓ After it was on the brink of closing, the Phoenix House is rising continue its mission helping those with substance abuse. Read more.

⚓ Barrington High School students and parents are pleading with school and district administrators to take further action after someone wrote a message in the girls’ bathroom threatening a school shooting. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island’s child advocate sounded the alarm Tuesday, telling a state Senate committee that children in state care are not getting the services they need and are often being shipped out of state. Read more.

⚓ Providence removed design barriers for a developer to begin redeveloping the historic Citizens Bank building on the West End of Providence for residential and commercial use. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Most experts agrees that masks can help slow the spread of COVID-19, but some question whether mandates are effective. Read more.

⚓ A surge in COVID-19 cases is disrupting the fates and fortunes of sports teams and leagues around the globe. Read more.

⚓ Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk attacked Senator Elizabeth Warren multiple times on Twitter Tuesday after she called out Time magazine’s newest “Person of the Year” for avoiding federal income taxes, but Warren ignored the tweets and responded instead in a fundraising message to supporters. Read more.

