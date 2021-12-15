Harvard professor’s lawyer tells jurors, “You will see no villains in this case.”

Lieber’s participation in the Thousand Talents Program wasn’t a crime. But, he broke the law by intentionally hiding it from the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health, which funded his research and had concerns about whether he was sharing it with China, Assistant US Attorney James Drabick said.

After his arrest last year, Harvard University professor Charles Lieber told FBI agents he accepted payments from a Chinese-government program that recruited high-level scientists because he wanted to be recognized for his work and win a Nobel Prize, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday during opening statements at Lieber’s federal trial.

Advertisement

“This case is about false statements, false tax returns, and an unreported bank account in China,” Drabick said during the first day of testimony in Lieber’s trial at the John Joseph Moakley federal courthouse in the Seaport District.

But Lieber’s attorney said his client never hid his ties to the Chinese program from anyone and the investigation that led to his indictment had been bungled from the start.

“If there was a Nobel Prize for inventing something out of nothing, the government’s case would win,” Lieber’s lawyer, Marc Mukasey, of New York, told jurors during his opening remarks.

“You will see no villains in this case and you will see no victims,” Mukasey said. “What you will see is in every charge in this case, the government’s proof is mangled or made up or meddled with or mishandled or misguided or mistaken or just plain missing.”

He described Lieber, the former chairman of Harvard’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, as a workaholic who ran a research lab with “super genius” students and did cutting-edge research involving nano wires to help improve the way people fight brain diseases.

“It was super important work, but wasn’t top-secret, classified, or confidential,” Mukasey said. “Charlie published all of his findings in science journals. All of his work was available on Google and meant to be shared with the world.”

Advertisement

Lieber, 62, who has been on paid administrative leave since his January 2020 arrest, is accused of lying about his relationship with Wuhan University of Technology in China and the Thousand Talents Program, created by the Chinese government to recruit scientists and researchers. He faces a six-count indictment, which includes charges that he made false statements to the government, filed false tax returns for 2013 and 2014, and failed to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Prosecutors allege that in 2011, Lieber signed an agreement with the Chinese university, which agreed to pay him up to $50,000 a month and $158,000 in living expenses. He also allegedly received $1.5 million to set up a joint Harvard-Wuhan research lab at the Chinese university.

Lieber is accused of failing to disclose the information to Harvard and the federal government and also failing to comply with Internal Revenue Service regulations on overseas payments.

At the time, Lieber was the principal investigator for the Lieber Research Group at Harvard, which received more than $15 million in government research grants and was required to disclose funding received from foreign institutions or governments, according to court filings.

The case is among a number of cases brought against academics across the country under the China Initiative, a campaign launched by the Justice Department in 2018 to crackdown on suspected espionage and theft of research by China. Critics say it has had a chilling effect on collaborations between scientists in the United States and other countries, particularly China.

Advertisement

In his opening remarks, Drabick told jurors that e-mails show that Lieber was paid “tens of thousands of dollars” by the Wuhan university and requested part of the money in cash, while the rest was deposited in a Chinese bank account. In exchange, he mentored students at the school and helped them publish articles in internationally renowned journals, he said.

Lieber denied he had participated in the Thousand Talents program when questioned by the government in 2018 and 2019, but e-mails show that he did, according to Drabick.

After his arrest, Lieber told FBI agents he agreed to participate in the program and accept payments “when he was younger and stupid” because he wanted to win a Nobel Prize and be recognized for his work.

But Mukasey told jurors that the government is accusing Lieber of making false statements for comments he made to government and Harvard officials who didn’t take notes detailing those statements.

“This case is not about Charlie and China,” Lieber said. “This case is about careless conduct in Cambridge.”

Lieber, like many Harvard professors, traveled around the country and the world to give lectures and mentor students, according to Mukasey. But as a result of Lieber’s trips to China, he said, the FBI raided his home and office and interrogated him about his ties to the Thousand Talents Program.

Advertisement

Before and after his arrest, Lieber voluntarily spoke with federal agents and Harvard officials about his collaboration with the Chinese program, Mukasey told jurors.

“That day almost two years ago when the FBI raided Charlie’s home and office, they turned off one of the leading lights in the world of science,” said Mukasey, adding that Lieber is presumed innocent and is innocent of the charges.

The trial before US District Judge Rya Zobel is scheduled to resume with testimony Thursday and last about a week.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.