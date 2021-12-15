High school in Winchendon switches to remote learning after spike in COVID-19 cases among students

Interim Superintendent Thaddeus King said the decision was made because there are approximately 100 students at the high school who tested positive for COVID-19 or are currently in quarantine. There has also been an additional 100 students in the “test and stay” protocol each day, he said.

Students at Murdock High School will start remote classes on Thursday and won’t return to in-person classes until after the winter break.

The public high school in the town of Winchendon is switching to remote learning due to an alarming increase in positive COVID-19 cases, school officials said.

“After extended consideration and concern due to the alarming increase in the number of positive Covid cases at Murdock High School, we have come to the conclusion that the appropriate course of action is to quarantine and switch to remote learning for Murdock High School through December 23rd,” King wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “This decision has not been made lightly, as we recognize the potential impact on families; it was made in collaboration with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and with the support of the Winchendon Board of Health.”

Advertisement

King said the switch to remote learning applies only to Murdock High School, and not Murdock Middle School.

“Although the cases at Murdock High School have risen dramatically, Murdock Middle School cases have not risen similarly and have only 4 positive cases,” he wrote.

Across the state, 6,879 students and 1,105 employees tested positive for the coronavirus between Dec. 2. and Dec. 8, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.