Juveniles enter train cab at Andrew station, use PA to make obscene announcements

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated December 15, 2021, 59 minutes ago

A group of juveniles entered a motorman’s cab on a Red Line train at Dorchester’s Andrew Square MBTA station on Tuesday and used the public address system to make obscene announcements, Transit Police said.

The youths were not in the first cab where the train is operated, according to Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

“The public was not in danger and all parties involved are juveniles hence we are not releasing any additional information,” Sullivan said in an e-mail. “They are all fully identified and we have taken appropriate action in the matter.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

