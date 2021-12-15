Lawrence receives 76,140 COVID-19 at home test kits from state

On Wednesday, members of the Mayor’s Health Task Force and individuals from the Board of Health, and the Health and Human Services Department met with DePeña to discuss when and how to distribute the kits, a key tool in the city’s fight against the virus, the release said.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that the state will send two million free COVID-19 at home testing kits to communities hit hardest by the virus. As of last Thursday, Lawrence had 867 cases in the 14 days prior, and a positivity rate of nearly 9 percent, according to the most recent local data available from the state Department of Public Health.

The city of Lawrence received 76,140 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests Wednesday from the state, Mayor Brian A. DePeñas’ office said.

“I thank Governor Charlie Baker in providing the City of Lawrence with additional tools in the fight against this virus. As winter begins and the holidays are in full swing, the COVID-19 pandemic has entered another worrying phase,” said DePeña in the release. ”Making at-home COVID-19 rapid tests available, along with masking, testing, and vaccination, remains the most effective ways to track and reduce transmission COVID-19.”





The tests are easy to use and typically provide results within 15 minutes, according to the release.

While helpful to diagnose the virus, “vaccination is the most critical step to controlling the spread,” Michael Armano, the city’s inspectional services director, said in the release.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations continue to be available in a number of locations, including City Hall, drive through at the Lawrence General Hospital, and at the Lawrence Fruteria located at Manchester Street. For more information on vaccinations and testing, including the rapid test call (978) 620-3261, (978) 620-3542 or visit www.cityoflawrence.com.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.