Little girls carrying a big burden

Countless readers express this sentiment in their letters to Globe Santa. In many cases, it’s a huge understatement.

But for the mother of two young girls who wrote Globe Santa recently, their rough year isn’t about to get better anytime soon.

“My husband is critically ill and … our daughters do not realize that this will most likely be their last Christmas [with him] if we are lucky that he makes it that far,” she wrote.

The couple and their daughters, ages 7 and 5, live in a town west of Boston. For much of the last few years, though, a hospital has been their second home.

The father suffers from congestive heart disease and end-stage renal disease. He requires dialysis three times a week, and his liver is failing.

It’s been excruciating for the girls to watch him suffer.

When he’s hospitalized, they worry about him and have trouble sleeping. And when he’s home, they just want to help him get better.

“When their Daddy is home he needs constant care,” their mother wrote. “Whether it is monitoring his blood pressure, checking his oxygen level with a finger reader, [or] unkinking a tangled up oxygen line … they love to be little nurses.”

That’s a lot of weight on their small shoulders, and their mother marvels at their strength.

“My 7-year-old tells everyone she wants to become a doctor when she grows up and I hope she can fulfill that dream,” she wrote. “My 5-year-old is … the warmest person. Compassion and kindness are as easy as breathing to her.”

The struggles at home have in some ways forced the girls to grow up quickly, but they’re still kids.

“[My youngest daughter] is an animal lover and knows each and every dog in the neighborhood,” the letter reads. “She is also an avid catcher of snakes, frogs, toads and butterflies.”

With her husband unable to work in the last year, the family is surviving on a monthly Social Security payment and little else. And while their money woes don’t compare with the pain of seeing their father sick, they are very real.

“[My husband] has exhausted all of his leave time, advanced sick time and bundles [of paid leave time that] coworkers donated to him,” she wrote.

Facing the prospect of a bleak holiday, she doesn’t want her daughters to forget what it feels like to find presents wrapped especially for them. So she asked Globe Santa for help.

“One of the ways for them to remember to be kids is toys,” she wrote. “Please help us to give our children the magic of Christmas this year as we face a very bumpy road ahead.”

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided presents for the holidays to families in need.

This family will be among the more than 20,000 that benefit from the campaign this year

In 2020, more than 30,000 children across Greater Boston received toys, books, games and other gifts from Globe Santa.

Your donation can help put a smile on a child’s face this holiday season, so please consider giving to Globe Santa by mail, phone or online at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com