Man, 65, stabbed to death in Malden, acquaintance now in custody, DA says

A 65-year-old Malden man was fatally stabbed inside a parking garage attached to the apartment building where he lived and an acquaintance is now in custody as authorities continue their investigation, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

The incident took place around 5:40 a.m. while the victim was inside the Pleasant Plaza Apartments parking garage, Ryan’s office said. First responders found the man bleeding multiple stab wounds and conducted life-saving efforts before he was transported to Melrose Wakefield Hospital where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

The investigation continued while the victim was rushed to the hospital, prosecutors said.