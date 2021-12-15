Man shot during Quincy road rage incident, police say

Quincy police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that left a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound following a confrontation Tuesday night.
The incident took place around 6:13 p.m. near the intersection of Adams Street and Mount Ararat Road when police were called to that neighborhood to investigate reports of gunfire.
“Officers responded and found a 33-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm,’' police wrote in a posting on Facebook. “The assault is alleged to be the result of a road rage incident.”
The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment of the gunshot wound, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
