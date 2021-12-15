Man shot during Quincy road rage incident, police say

Quincy police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that left a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound following a confrontation Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 6:13 p.m. near the intersection of Adams Street and Mount Ararat Road when police were called to that neighborhood to investigate reports of gunfire.

“Officers responded and found a 33-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm,’' police wrote in a posting on Facebook. “The assault is alleged to be the result of a road rage incident.”