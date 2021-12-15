‘Mass Whole’: A father, his two kids, and a desire to visit every city and town in the state

As people turned to Zoom hangouts, baking bread, or writing that long-overdue novel to cope through the pandemic, Strum, a Holliston native, came up with an adventure of his own: explore the parts of the Commonwealth he’d never been to — or spent significant time in — along with his sons, and then write about their excursions.

“I killed that car. That car is now gone,” said Strum, 37. “It ended with about 130,000 miles on it, and it was probably at about 70,000 when the pandemic started.”

Alex Strum embraced the challenge of traveling to around 300 cities and towns across Massachusetts with his two toddlers in tow, pursuing a quixotic goal of touching down in all 351 communities in his lifetime. But his family’s 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee didn’t fare so well.

It was an idea sparked by coronavirus cabin fever after his two boys, Keegan and Griffen — then 3 and 1, respectively — were forced to stay home from daycare that first pandemic spring and summer. His wife, Ashley, was stuck working at home, too, making their Wrentham home awful crowded.

A high school English teacher, Strum had ample free time in the early stages of the pandemic and thought it would help everyone’s sanity if he rounded up the kids and did just about the only activity people were safe to enjoy at the time — heading outdoors.

“I started the journey because of them,” Strum said. “I had nowhere else to be or anything else to do. Keeping [the kids] indoors, especially when it’s nice out, it gets exhausting really quickly. ... Play-Doh lasts 10 minutes.”

It started with short walks in the woods in nearby towns. Then they expanded their horizons as Strum did more research about outdoor activities.

Over the next 18 months, Strum and his kids dropped into hundreds of municipalities, uploading images and snippets about his experiences to his personal blog, dubbed “Mass Whole: A desperate father on a COVID odyssey.”

“I’ve spent most of my life in Massachusetts. Through moving around and coaching high school sports, I’ve seen a good chunk of it, but there are still corners I haven’t experienced,” he wrote in an introduction to the blog, which he called “one man’s take on a brief encounter with each of the Commonwealth’s 351 municipalities.”

“My two sons are along for most of the ride,” wrote Strum, who took a handful of solo trips.

Alex Strum visited hundreds of cities and towns during the pandemic to get his kids out of the house. He's now seen every community in the state. Alex Strum

From Abington to Worthington, and everywhere in between, Strum organized the write-ups online in alphabetical order.

There was the time they drove two hours to Sunderland, where the family was determined to see the Buttonball Tree, the state’s largest Sycamore; the trip south to Rehoboth, where they saw a “giant haunted rock where King Philip’s War ended”; and the trek to New Salem on the Quabbin Reservior, where they explored “a cool and easily accessible waterfall.”

They went to a hay maze in Millis and explored the High Rock Tower in Lynn. A trip to Hopedale brought them to a restaurant with the “wildest milkshakes you’ve ever seen.” And in Douglas, they took a stroll on a trail that led to a tri-state marker, where Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut meet.

“It was just a different way of exploring [Massachusetts] and learning more about places” all around him, Strum said. “It’s only served to show me how little I know about most of them.”

Strum also documented specific highlights of his travels, from the “The 7 Natural Wonders of Massachusetts” (they included Twin Cascades in Florida, Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams, and Rock House Reservation in West Brookfield); to the “Best Discoveries” (featuring favorite ice cream, pubs, and pizza); and the “Five Places I Probably Never Need to Go [See] Again” (sorry, Peru State Forest and Sampson’s Pebble, in Oakham).

“I didn’t set out for it to be a travelogue for people, but it trended more and more in that direction,” he said.

Strum, whose adventures were first reported by WCVB, stressed that his blog posts are by no means an exhaustive or definitive visitor’s guide for the towns he explored. Rather, they are brief thoughts based on the limited time he spent at each location and the activities that were available.

“Some places I went to early on in COVID, the stuff I wanted to do there I couldn’t because it wasn’t open or the hours were wonky,” he said. “There were things we wanted to do that we couldn’t get to. ... There’s a bunch of towns that I’d like to go back to.”

As time wore on and school reopened, the trips occurred mostly on weekends. He and his wife finally wrapped up the bucket list last month, he said, with a visit to Nantucket for their sixth wedding anniversary. They did a toast to both occasions.

So what’s next for the day-tripping family? Maybe something out of state, Strum said.

“I don’t think I’d continue blogging about it,” he deadpanned.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.