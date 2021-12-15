Newton City Hall lights up for the holidays

Local firefighters, volunteers, a children’s dance group, and Newton Police Chief John Carmichael — and his cutest addition to the police force, a puppy golden retriever named Leo — greeted families as they drove through.

“We need a lot of smiles after a tough couple of years,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said about her annual Holiday Lights Spectacular. “It’s thrilling to have music and smiles and generosity all wrapped in one.”

Newton City Hall was alive with holiday spirit Dec. 6 as families drove through the sparkling roundabout and listened to the sounds of volunteers jingling bells.

“This is a common theme of celebration, donation, partnerships, and the community. That’s what it’s all about,” Newton Police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker said. “People from all walks of life go to something like this. It’s these types of events that make people feel happy.”

Local volunteers of all ages crowded the drive-through entrance and roundabout, including some in costume. One volunteer dressed as Frosty the Snowman, two others as a teddy bear and one as a penguin. A few volunteers wore stilts and some carried illuminated umbrellas.

“It’s incredible, the windows down, all the volunteers lining the route, the music, the lights, it was really a special night tonight,” Newton Director of Cultural Development Paula Gannon said. “I think folks were really, really happy. I saw lots of smiles and lots of donations of gifts and food cards, which is really what it’s all about, supporting our community, our neighbors.”

William Lock, who lives in Newton, said he likes to spread holiday cheer and has participated in the event for several years.

“I think it brings people together,” he said.

Gannon said the event is possible because of local partnerships.

“Together with all the departments in the city that support us, like police, fire, the Department of Public Works, other Parks, and Recreation & Culture staff, we all come together for a city event like this,” Gannon said.

The Village Bank was at the event collecting gift donations such as gift cards and unwrapped toys. Susan Paley, the vice president of community relations for The Village Bank, said the holiday event was an important factor for their larger effort to collect gifts for families in need.

“We just filled up a whole police cruiser of gifts, plus my whole car is filled,” she said. “That’s wonderful.”

Luca Becker and Emily Evangelakos can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.