N.H. man sentenced to life for murder of Beverly man, DA says

A New Hampshire man was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday for murdering a Beverly man in March 2020, according to the Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
Bruce Gunn, 66, was convicted on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Donald Fogg, 50, whom Gunn shot three times in the back after trying to rob him, Blodgett’s office said in a press release.
The jury returned its verdict Wednesday morning in Salem Superior Court.
Essex Assistant District Attorney Kelleen Forlizzi said Gunn had borrowed a gun from a friend before arranging to rob Fogg under the pretense of purchasing marijuana from him, the release said.
On March 13, 2020, Gunn went to the victim’s home at 10 Summer St. and shot him three times in the back after he opened a safe that contained large quantities of marijuana and cash, the release said.
Judge Diane Freniere imposed the mandatory life without parole sentence following statements from the victim’s family, the release said.
