N.H. man sentenced to life for murder of Beverly man, DA says

A New Hampshire man was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday for murdering a Beverly man in March 2020, according to the Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

Bruce Gunn, 66, was convicted on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Donald Fogg, 50, whom Gunn shot three times in the back after trying to rob him, Blodgett’s office said in a press release.

The jury returned its verdict Wednesday morning in Salem Superior Court.