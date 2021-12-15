Outdoor skating, a quilt exhibit, and plein air painting

The Concord Museum has brought back its popular exhibit, “Home: Paintings by Loring W. Coleman,” by the notable en plein air painter of New England landscapes. The exhibit will run through Jan. 30 at 53 Cambridge Turnpike. Although Coleman trained in oil painting, he primarily worked in watercolor after teaching himself the technique. The medium allowed him to play with tone, texture, and abstraction as he painted real-life subjects from around Massachusetts and New England. For tickets and other information, visit concordmuseum.org .

MarketStreet Lynnfield has opened its outdoor ice rink for the holidays and beyond. The rink will remain open through February and features six fire pits and benches to relax. The rink also has a warming tent that houses skate rentals and a viewing area. Admission is $10 (free for children 3 and under) with $5 skate rentals. The open air shopping center is located at 600 Market St. For more information, visit marketstreetlynnfield.com .

The Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton is presenting the Boston Area Mask Initiative’s Commemorative Mask Scrap Quilt. The Boston-based organization has provided handmade fabric masks to medical and essential workers and at-risk populations affected by the pandemic. The king-size quilt is made up of fabric leftovers from 50,000 volunteer-sewn cloth face masks, and will hang in the Brockton museum through Jan. 9. Admission to the museum at 455 Oak St. is a suggested donation of $12 per guest, but Brockton residents can enter for free. All visitors must wear masks. For more information, visit fullercraft.org.

Kids can now become best friends with the Old Schwamb Mill in Arlington. The mill — erected in 1861 and now a living history museum — is the subject of author and illustrator Penny Fenner’s book, “Becoming Best Friends with the Old Schwamb Mill,” about a child named Cody who explores the mill equipped with his dog and his imagination. The Old Schwamb Mill donated 68 copies to nine Arlington elementary schools, and the book is available for $10 at the museum, located at 17 Mill Lane.

The East Bridgewater Public Library recently received a donated painting by local artist Francis David Millet. Millet was born in the mid-1800s and lived much of his life in East Bridgewater before dying during the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. The painting, “Millet’s Studio in Venice,” hangs in the library’s F.D. Millet room alongside other Millet paintings from the library’s collection. “Millet was very well-respected during his lifetime but many people in town do not know of his work or his legacy, which is why it means so much for the Library to be able to display so much information and work from his lifetime,” said Christopher McGhee, director of library services.

