More than 100 homeless cats are flown from Kentucky to Mass. for adoption

More than 100 felines, most of whom are kittens, were brought to shelters in Salem and Cape Cod, where they will be available for adoption, according to animal rights groups.

A plane full of homeless cats from Kentucky touched down in Massachusetts Wednesday as part of an effort to free up shelter space for pets displaced by the string of deadly tornados that hit parts of the central and southern US.

The pets were already living in Kentucky Humane Society shelters before the devastating tornados struck last week. They were moved to make room for pets separated from their owners amid the tornados to be placed in the shelters.

“A lot of these natural disasters happen in areas in which the homeless population of animals is already quite high,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “That usually means that the shelters are full when these events happen, so our role here is to take those animals that were already up for adoption prior to the storm, get them up here to Massachusetts, and find them homes.”

After brief periods of isolation, the cats will be examined and then made available for adoption, perhaps as early as this weekend, Keiley said.

“We said we were able and willing to help with any relocation of animals that’s needed to help provide some support to people on the ground,” said Keiley, explaining the group’s role in the relocation. “Essentially, we have the greatest capacity for cats. So we told them we could take upwards of 100 cats... and here we are.”

The cats arrived around 10:30 a.m. at Bedford Airport, better known as the home of Hanscom Field.

About a quarter of the cats now resting comfortably at the MSCPA’s facility in Centerville, and the remaining animals were taken in three vans to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, an MSPCA partner group, Keiley said.

They did quite well on the two-hour plane ride, Keiley said. Some of the kittens were playing in their carriers within minutes of landing, he said. There is one senior in the group, 10-year-old Sugar.

“She was probably yelling at the other people on the flight to quiet down, probably calling them young whippersnappers being the oldest one,” he said playfully. “But she’s she seems to be doing well, too. She’s good.”

Massachusetts is an ideal home for them , according to Keiley, as the majority of Bay State residents identify themselves cat lovers, not dog people.

“We’ve learned through research that Massachusetts is ranks among the top states in the country for cat ownership,” said Keiley . “And that means that there’s going to be a lot of interest for people to adopt cats. These guys will just have to adapt to the cold.”

In other words, if you want one of these youngsters or have a soft spot for an older cat like Sugar, get them while you still can. And please, turn on your volume for the clip below.

