Police in Southwick investigate threat called into school

“Our School Resource Officer was on site and immediately began the investigation,” Turmel said. “A Shelter in Place was called and the school sheltered-in-place for approximately 20 minutes. The investigation confirmed that the threat was not in regards to our school. We have been in contact with a neighboring community where the initial threat was directed.”

In a note to families posted to the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District website, Southwick Regional Principal Joe Turmel said the school received the threat via phone around 9:30 a.m.

Southwick Regional School students and staff briefly sheltered in place Wednesday morning after a threat was called in to the school, officials said.

Turmel didn’t specify the neighboring community in the statement.

He said Southwick police determined his school, which serves students in grades 7-12, wasn’t at risk, so the shelter in place order was lifted.

“We are thankful and appreciative of the student conduct during this time and to the Southwick Police Department for their response,” Turmel wrote.

Also Monday, Superintendent Paul A. Zinni of the King Philip Regional School District said in a separate statement that his district was aware of rumors circulating on Snapchat and Tik Tok regaring “potential threats of violence” to multiple schools in the area, including King Philip Regional Middle School in Norfolk.

Zinni said the “unspecific, unsubstantiated threats” were reported to police in Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, the three communities his district serves. The police departments and school administrators are working together to investigate the “origin” of the rumors, he said.

“The threatening language involved in the threat was generalized, and investigators do not believe there is an active danger to our school community at this time,” Zinni said. “However, out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at all schools within our district for the remainder of the week.”

Zinni added that “there is no credible threat to our schools, students or faculty, at this time and that our schools are safe.”

Wednesday’s developments came after Hingham police last week said they were investigating after a middle schoolers’ group chat on social media referenced a “past shooting threat.”

Hingham police said it was “quickly determined that there was no current danger at the school.”

