The Questions featuring Yari Blanco

Yari Blanco has built a career engaging and building community in corporate culture. She ensures the stories of people of color are not left out as companies build out their spaces.

A Dominicana who moved to the United States in 1995 with her mom, Blanco was raised in Queens, N.Y. Cultivating family and inclusivity is paramount in her life.

At Twitter, she leads multicultural partnerships on the Partners team in marketing. She’s helped curate community events at Art Basel and foster virtual conversations with artists of color.

“I work across TV, film, and music, and work with studios, labels, managers, and publicists to create special Twitter-only moments for the fans,” Blanco says. “So, for example, if your favorite Latin artist does a Q&A on Twitter, I’m behind that. ... I love what I do.”

How is your life a beautiful resistance?

I think my story is not unlike the others of immigrant kids who came to the US because a parent saw a small slice of hope in America. I think for a long time I used that truth to drive me in my education and in my career. Now, it drives me to live in my joy. Where my mother had no choice but to learn to survive, I can choose to thrive. My life is a beautiful resistance because I am creating a life for myself that my mother and the women who came before her couldn’t have, but pushed forward so the next generation could get a little closer. As they say, I am my ancestors’ wildest dreams.

You founded theGirlMob, a digital community for women of color. What inspired this sisterhood?

theGirlMob was an idea that would not let up. A whisper that kept asking me to give birth to it, which I did, alongside some wonderful young women. I wanted to create a digital space where women of color could tell their stories, and in turn we could showcase that we have so much in common.

I think it is very easy to look at another woman and think she’s very different than you, but if you take a few minutes to talk or to learn about them, you very quickly see how relatable you both are to each other. That’s what we did with TGM. We created a mirror for women of color to see themselves and each other.

Being a Latina in America is:

It’s like standing in the middle of a really busy intersection. There is a lot happening, and yet you manage to not only exist but also understand different generations, cultures, and lifestyles. We have a multitude of dualities others could never grasp.

What makes joy radical?

There are so many people in power who would rather see us sitting in the dark, believing we are alone.

