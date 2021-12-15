fb-pixel Skip to main content

Search conducted in Rockland for missing woman

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 15, 2021, 42 minutes ago
Authorities have been trying to locate Brittney McCormack, who has not been heard from since July.
A search for a missing woman was conducted in Rockland Wednesday morning, police said.

Rockland police said K-9s and a helicopter were used to search for Brittney McCormack, a local woman who has not been heard from since the summer.

The search was conducted in the area of Center Avenue, Rockland police said.

On Sept. 9 the Hanover Police Department posted photos of McCormack on Twitter. She was described as being 27 years old and approximately 5′ 3″ tall with blonde hair and brown eyes. According to the tweet, she was known to frequent Brockton, Abington, Hull, and Rockland and her family had not heard from her since July.

Hanover police have been working with the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit and investigators assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office in an attempt to locate her.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

