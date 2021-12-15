Tents to be cleared from Mass. and Cass by Jan. 12, Mayor Wu announces

People living in the homeless encampment in the area known as Mass. and Cass will be connected with housing and other services by Jan. 12 and the tents will be cleared out by then, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday.
The city will deal with any tents that remain in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard after that date with its existing encampment protocol, which involves notices of removal, notices to medical care providers, and outreach regarding services, as well as storage of belongings, the city said in a statement.
The statement also said that “the city will maintain an ongoing presence, including outreach and street cleaning so that further encampments do not develop.”
Advertisement
“With these actions, our goal is to bring residents out of the cold and into supportive housing, to change the status quo in this area and citywide,” Wu said.
The city pointed to low-threshold supportive housing placements that are available or will soon be available at EnVision Hotel, Shattuck Hospital, and Roundhouse Hotel.
In addition to these sites, the city will aim to lower barriers to beds at existing city-owned shelters and explore additional low-threshold options across the city. Wu has previously announced that her administration would aim to open at least 200 low-threshold beds across the city,” the statement said.
Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.