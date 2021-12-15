Tents to be cleared from Mass. and Cass by Jan. 12, Mayor Wu announces

People living in the homeless encampment in the area known as Mass. and Cass will be connected with housing and other services by Jan. 12 and the tents will be cleared out by then, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday.

The city will deal with any tents that remain in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard after that date with its existing encampment protocol, which involves notices of removal, notices to medical care providers, and outreach regarding services, as well as storage of belongings, the city said in a statement.

The statement also said that “the city will maintain an ongoing presence, including outreach and street cleaning so that further encampments do not develop.”