Two-alarm fire rips through Foxborough apartment building; 12 to 15 people displaced

But by the time crews could reach the basement and rip open the walls, the flames had already made it to the attic above the building’s two residential floors. Video captured at the scene shows flames shooting from a single attic window at the front of the building.

Firefighters, who were called to the 91 Central St. building just after 5 am, worked quickly to knock on doors and evacuate residents before the flames could begin spreading uncontrolled, Foxborough Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said.

A 2-alarm fire likely smoldered in the basement of a 100-year-old apartment building in Foxborough for hours early Wednesday morning before it spread through the residential floors, displacing between 12 and 15 people and leaving firefighters to scrounge for Christmas presents and personal belongings that had been inside, fire officials said.

The fire spread through “void spaces” in the building that he said are often found in older structures. The flames had likely “smoldered in the basement for hours” before they reached the residential floors, Kelleher said.

“As they remodel and add apartments and chop the place up over time, there’s all kinds of void spaces for the fire to travel through,” he said.

Crews knocked down the heavy flames in about two hours, but worked to extinguish hotspots through the late morning.

No one was injured in the incident, but the fire caused about $1.5 million in damage and four of the building’s six residential units were likely unsalvageable, Kelleher said.

He said an electrical system in the basement may have sparked the flames, but the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the exact cause.

As crews worked to fight the flames, they attempted to “salvage whatever we can as far as Christmas presents, personal effects, pictures, photo albums, diplomas, anything that can’t really be replaced,” Kelleher said.

“Kind of makes it especially tragic,” he said.

Foxborough police warned residents Wednesday morning to avoid Central Street.

