fb-pixel Skip to main content
Globe event | The Lobster Trap

Watch live at 2 p.m.: A hard look at Maine’s climate crisis

Stream a virtual event featuring the reporters behind The Lobster Trap, a collaboration between The Boston Globe and The Portland Press Herald.

Updated December 15, 2021, 48 minutes ago
An older lobsterman passes by Tanner Lazaro as he hauls up his traps in his boat.
An older lobsterman passes by Tanner Lazaro as he hauls up his traps in his boat.Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald
Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video