‘We’re not alone in this’: Newton-Wellesley Hospital reaches out to parents and caregivers

The Parents and Caregivers Program, an outreach arm of the Resilience Project, is a philanthropically funded part of the Newton-Wellesley Hospital’s Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Founded in 2015, the program is a community-based project designed to promote the mental well-being of adolescents.

The Newton native said she was introduced to community-based healthcare in high school as a candy striper at Newton-Wellesley Hospital — the same hospital where she now works and co-directs the Resilience Project’s Parents and Caregivers Program.

Providing quality health care to Newton — making difficult topics, like mental health, “talk-about-able” — has long been a priority for Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Juliana Chen.

“Young people know so much,” Chen said. “Even little kids, they’re exposed to so much, they experience so much, they learn so much. For a grown-up to be able to help them make sense of what’s happening around them is really powerful.”

Chen’s co-director, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Tai Katzenstein, said the Parents and Caregivers arm of the Resilience Project is meant to educate and support parents in raising mentally healthy teens. It’s unusual, she said, because it isolates and addresses parent and caregiver concerns for a holistic approach to child and adolescent mental health care.

“The reality is that, at least to our knowledge, it’s pretty rare to find a clinic that both serves kids and serves their caregivers,” Chen said. “We feel very fortunate that we’re able to offer that kind of integrated care.”

Chen and Katzenstein have co-directed the Parents and Caregivers program for the past five years. Chen said they spent the first year building the program, creating workshops, and designing a curriculum that provides for parents and children.

Marie Callahan, a Newtonville resident and a mother of one preteen and two teenagers, attended the seven-week Raising Resilient Teens Parent Workshop virtually from April 28 to June 9. She said the program welcomes any parent willing to “revamp their parental toolkit.”

“I believe it was such a parental game changer for me and my husband, and incredibly beneficial, and it was fun too— to be able to sit back and breathe a little bit and to say, ‘Hey, you know, we’re not alone in this,’” Callahan said.

Callahan said the program’s approach was refreshing because it was packed with valuable information that could be easily attained and used. After the program, parents can drop in and seek advice as their kids continue to develop and grow.

“It was kind of a lovely support group where we would bounce questions and ideas and resources off of each other,” Callahan said.

Fredrick Mann, who has two adolescent sons and started attending the Resilience Project’s events before COVID-19, said the pandemic made programs like the Raising Resilient Teens Parent Workshop even more “crucial.”

“I think what was so helpful was they created a space where parents could actually be open around like, ‘Hey, this is really hard and I don’t know, really, what to do,’” Mann said. “It created a really nice group community among parents where you sort of can come in, and you can take off the sunglasses.”

Mann said co-directors Katzenstein and Chen were “critical facilitators” who helped instill deeper compassion for the parents in the program.

“It is such a vulnerable experience — when you open up to a group of strangers about the struggle with child rearing or just navigating innocence,” Mann said.

Mann said he found the program helpful because he thinks parenting can be seen as a “gendered dynamic.”

“From my experience as a man, I wouldn’t have the space of other guys to really talk about these nuanced ideas,” Mann said. “I don’t know if I would have felt comfortable invading my wife’s mom’s group to ask these questions. It created a new space where I can learn and explore, and I can understand this in a way that wasn’t gendered.”

Katzenstein said the connection the program garners makes her “hopeful.”

“I’ve just been drawn to working with parents because I know what a real difference parents can make in the lives of their kids,” Katzenstein said. “Now being a parent myself, I can also really appreciate the other side of it.”

From the importance of family dinners to navigating family challenges during the pandemic, the Resilience Project’s events cover a range of topics. Every October, the program holds a conference for Newton-Wellesley community members. One of their most recent webinars, held in November, focused on rethinking screentime and developing a healthy relationship with media.

“I think it’s helpful to have these community spaces that offer really responsive programming or innovative programming to help families, not when they’re necessarily in crisis, but just to help them along the way,” Mann said.

