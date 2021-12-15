Woman fatally injured in Brighton after she was struck by vehicle

A woman walking in Brighton was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning near St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center and died from her injuries, Boston police said.
The victim was struck around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Washington and Cambridge streets, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed on the scene and the incident is currently under investigation by police.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
