Biden tells storm victims, ‘You will recover and rebuild’

Biden spoke of the stress felt by victims of natural disasters such as the weekend storms that swept across eight states and said it was urgent that people be moved from emergency shelters in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, the president praised the outpouring of support from reeling communities and said the federal support he has committed will keep flowing.

“The scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief,” he said as he stood before a home reduced to a few walls and piles of rubble in Dawson Springs, one of two Kentucky towns he visited.

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — President Biden on Wednesday pledged to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentucky and other states after a series of deadly tornadoes that he said left a trail of unimaginable devastation. “You will recover and rebuild,” he said.

“Something good has to come out of this,” Biden said. “In so many places, destruction was met with compassion.”

Advertisement

More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.

“I intend to do whatever it takes as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as you recover and rebuild, and you will recover and rebuild,” Biden said.

In Dawson Springs, Biden walked through mounds of debris. Shattered Christmas decorations were tangled up with shards of furniture and strewn clothing. Trees were uprooted among homes reduced to rubble. Over the sounds of heavy machinery engaged in cleanup just blocks away, the president stopped to speak with storm victims, including a young girl clutching an American flag.

Biden came over to a family sitting before a home without a roof or windows, and also spoke to a group of police officers. He offered hugs to an older couple.

Advertisement

Earlier, in Mayfield, the president held hands in prayer with Graves County Executive Jesse Perry and a pastor. A family that had gathered in front of a destroyed home talked with Biden, who told reporters he was “impressed how everybody is working together” on the recovery. On Mayfield’s main street, Biden spoke with two women in a shattered building. They had a sign that said, “God is good. Beaten but not defeated.”

Biden also took an aerial tour of the damage and held a briefing with officials in an airport hangar. “I’m here to listen,” he said. This kind of tragedy, Biden said, “either brings people together or it knocks them apart.”

He added: “There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes.’’

Despite the president’s push for unity in the face of disaster, his visit to the strongly Republican county, which Donald Trump won by a nearly 4-to-1 margin in 2020 — brought out some detractors. Scattered protesters offered up “Let’s go Brandon” chants, used by some conservatives to represent a more vulgar epithet against the president, as Biden arrived.

But Biden’s stop was met with optimism by many residents, who said they hoped the president would help get their communities back on their feet.

“I want to see if he’s going to help individuals who have been affected by this,” said Michelle Anderson, 68, who took cover in her bathtub with her cat when the tornado ripped the roof off the second floor of her apartment building in Mayfield. “I hope he does.”

Advertisement

Associated Press

Former Trump adviser again rejects Jan. 6 panel

A former senior Trump administration official again told the House’s coronavirus panel that he would not comply with its subpoena, escalating a standoff with Democrats probing the government’s pandemic response.

“I will not be coerced into sitting for a deposition before your Star Chamber,” Peter Navarro, who served as President Donald Trump’s top trade adviser, wrote in a letter to the panel shared with The Washington Post, rejecting an interview scheduled for Wednesday. Navarro alleged that the panel’s investigation was politically motivated.

A spokeswoman for the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis said Navarro had “no valid basis” for refusing the subpoena. The panel has conducted months of interviews with officials involved in the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, which Democrats said have substantiated claims that Trump officials interfered in health experts’ work and mishandled the response.

The panel last month subpoenaed Navarro, asking him to turn over documents about the White House response by Dec. 8 and sit for a transcribed interview on Dec. 15. Democrats have focused on Navarro because of his early 2020 memos warning Trump that the nation was unprepared to respond to the virus, as well as Navarro’s subsequent role overseeing investments in supplies and equipment to fight the pandemic.

But Navarro last week cited a “direct order” from the former president to claim executive privilege. In an interview Wednesday, he insisted that the panel could not compel him to cooperate. “They don’t have a legal leg to stand on,” he said.

Advertisement

Representative James E. Clyburn, a Democrat of South Carolina who is leading the probe, warned Navarro in a Dec. 11 letter that his defiance of the subpoena was “improper” and that his claim of executive privilege was “insupportable.” Clyburn also told Navarro that he was putting himself at risk if he did not comply with the subpoena. Congress can pursue financial penalties or even jail time against those who defy subpoenas.

Washington Post

Trump-era shower rule is reversed

Donald Trump’s pursuit of “perfect” hair may be lifelong, but the former president’s hope of achieving that goal by tinkering with the country’s shower head requirements has come to an end.

The Energy Department has reversed a Trump-era rule increasing how much water could be used in a shower by allowing multiple nozzles to carry equal amounts of water at once.

In closing the loophole Tuesday, Biden officials restored a 2013 standard that most shower heads on the market were already meeting — or exceeding.

Manufacturers did not demand the rollback. Instead, the call for more powerful showers came from Trump himself, who complained that the conservation standards led to low water pressure and a dissatisfying shower experience.

“So shower heads — you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out,” Trump said at a White House event last year. “You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”

Advertisement

Since 1994, federal law has capped flow from a shower head to 2.5 gallons of water per minute. After manufacturers started producing more luxurious shower fixtures with more than one nozzle, the Obama administration amended the rule so that the same limit applied to the entire fixture.

Washington Post

Project Veritas fund-raising soared in 2020

Two days after the 2020 election, as President Donald Trump raised alarm about mass voter fraud, Project Veritas produced a video it claimed furnished stunning proof.

The organization, which has used deceptive tactics in attempts to expose wrongdoing by journalists, liberals, and labor unions, aired allegations from a Pennsylvania postal worker who said his supervisors had tampered with mail-in ballots. The video was cited in right-wing media and by a top Republican lawmaker.

Then the claims fell apart: The worker recanted to federal agents. But as its high-profile investigation was being debunked, Project Veritas was concluding a banner year for fund-raising.

The organization nearly doubled its revenue last year, according to a recent public filing. Project Veritas, led by James O’Keefe, raised about $22 million in 2020, compared with $12 million in 2019, the tax filing shows.

O’Keefe earned a salary of $412,000 from the group, whose methods have drawn scrutiny from federal law enforcement. The FBI last month searched two locations associated with Project Veritas as part of an investigation into how a diary reportedly belonging to President Biden’s daughter, Ashley, became public just before the 2020 election. O’Keefe, 37, said his group acquired the diary lawfully and did not publish it because its authenticity could not be confirmed.

Washington Post