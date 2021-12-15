Congress votes to let Capitol Police chief directly call on National Guard, law enforcement after Jan. 6 riot

The riot at the Capitol in January "showed us that every minute counts during an emergency," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who sponsored the bill in the Senate, said in a statement.

The bill passed the Senate and the House of Representatives by unanimous consent and will head to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.

Congress on Tuesday passed legislation granting the Capitol Police chief power to “unilaterally” request emergency backup from the National Guard and federal law enforcement agencies, after lawmakers said the lack of authority had caused “unnecessary delays” during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The legislation allows the Capitol Police chief to request help from the D.C. National Guard or federal law enforcement without getting prior approval from the Capitol Police Board, a four-member panel that oversees the Capitol Police force. Its members include the Senate and House sergeants at arms, the architect of the Capitol and the police chief.

"Capitol Police officers and their law enforcement partners were left alone to defend the Capitol and our democracy itself from violent insurrectionists," Klobuchar said in the statement, "while the Chief of the Capitol Police was delayed in obtaining approval to request help from the National Guard."

Advertisement

A bipartisan Senate report on the insurrection, released in June, "clearly demonstrated the need for the Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police to have more unilateral flexibility to quickly request assistance in an emergency," another of the bill's sponsors, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said in a statement. The report had specifically recommended the measure that the legislation sought to enact.

The Jan. 6 insurrection left four civilians dead, as well as Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was sprayed with a chemical irritant, suffered a stroke and died the next day. Some 140 other law enforcement members were injured.

Blunt noted that the legislation was "part of our ongoing effort to strengthen Capitol security moving forward." A slew of other shortcomings contributed to the catastrophe at the Capitol in January, various investigations and reports have since found. Then-Commander of the D.C. National Guard William J. Walker, now the House sergeant at arms, said the Pentagon had restricted his authority, delaying the National Guard's response.

Advertisement

Although the Capitol Police had been tracking social media posts for weeks, its response was bogged down by poor communication and planning, a Washington Post investigation found.

The legislation passed on Tuesday is among the latest in a flurry of action this week related to the insurrection as its first anniversary approaches.

The House voted Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows, chief of staff to President Donald Trump during the insurrection, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena issued by the bipartisan panel investigating the attack. That measure was decidedly not as bipartisan as the Capitol security bill; only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, joined Democrats in voting for it.

On Tuesday, Cheney read aloud text messages sent on Jan. 6 to Meadows from Republican members of Congress. The messages included pleas to "fix this now" and that "the president needs to stop this ASAP." Monday evening, Cheney revealed text messages to Meadows from Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

"He's got to condemn this," Trump Jr. wrote.

Ingraham told Meadows, “This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”