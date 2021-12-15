COVID-19 boosters increase protection against Omicron, so ‘no need’ for new variant-specific shots for now, Fauci says

“Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a White House COVID-19 briefing. “At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster, and so the message remains clear: If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated, and particularly in the arena of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot.”

A variant-specific vaccine to protect against Omicron is currently not necessary, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said Wednesday, with data showing boosters developed by Pfizer and Moderna appear to increase protection against the variant.

Also on Wednesday, the Boston Public Health Commission said three cases of the Omicron variant were identified in Boston adults, none of whom were fully vaccinated.

The variant was detected in “three Boston young adults over the age of 18,” the commission said in a statement. Further identification information such as their gender, age, and neighborhood they live in was not provided. All three people had mild cases and did not need to be hospitalized, the commission said.

Massachusetts officials announced on Dec. 5 that the first confirmed Omicron case had been detected in the state in a woman in her 20s who lives in Middlesex County. The woman, who is fully vaccinated, had a case of “mild disease” and did not need to be hospitalized, the Department of Public Health said.

Where has the Omicron variant been detected so far?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the Omicron variant has now been identified in at least 36 states and more than 75 countries.

The CDC estimates that while the Delta variant makes up the overwhelming majority of cases in the US, the Omicron variant constitutes 3 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country. That number is higher in certain places, such as New York and New Jersey, Walensky said, where the CDC projects Omicron makes up 13 percent of all cases.

Officials anticipate that the percentage of Omicron cases in the US will increase, Walensky said.

“In looking at early data on transmissibility of Omicron from other countries, we expect to see the proportion of Omicron cases here in the United States continue to grow in the coming weeks,” Walensky said.

According to the CDC’s projections of the proportions of the variants circulating in each state, Delta makes up 99.53 percent of cases that have been sequenced in Massachusetts.

Early data show Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, Walensky said, adding that the number of Omicron cases are doubling about every two days. The variant’s transmissibility, coupled with the fact that December holidays are approaching and people will spend more time indoors, emphasize the need for people to get vaccinated, boosted, and wear masks in indoor public spaces in communities with significant COVID transmission, Walensky said.

About 90 percent of all counties in the United States have been deemed areas of “high” or “substantial” transmission by the CDC. Currently, every county in Massachusetts has “high” COVID transmission, according to the CDC.

