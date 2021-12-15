These are all the Massachusetts towns that have indoor mask mandates

As Massachusetts sees another COVID-19 surge this winter, calls are growing for bringing back a statewide mask mandate.

Governor Charlie Baker has so far resisted those calls, but cities and towns across the state are implementing their own rules. Some towns are once again requiring masks in all indoor public spaces, while others are only requiring them inside municipal buildings.

This map shows which municipalities have some form of mask mandate. Cities and towns are constantly reviewing and updating their rules, so check with your local health board for the most up-to-date information.