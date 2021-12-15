Three cases of Omicron variant detected in Boston adults, city announces

Three cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Boston adults, none of whom were fully vaccinated, the Boston Public Health Commission said Wednesday.
The variant was detected in “three Boston young adults over the age of 18,” the commission said in a statement. Further identification information was not provided.
All three people had mild cases and did not need to be hospitalized, the commission said.
Massachusetts officials announced on Dec. 5 that the first confirmed Omicron case had been detected in the state in a woman in her 20s who lives in Middlesex County. The woman, who is fully vaccinated, had a case of “mild disease” and did not need to be hospitalized, the state’s Department of Public Health said.
This breaking news story will be updated.
