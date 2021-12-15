Boost in targeted charitable giving would help close wage gap between women and men

Our philanthropic and business communities can take a larger role in more effectively closing the wage gap between women and men (“In Greater Boston, wage gap hasn’t budged,” Business, Dec. 10). But to do this, we need to focus more investments toward organizations whose missions center on the economic empowerment and financial independence of women and girls.

Currently, less than 2 percent of all charitable giving in the United States is directed toward organizations serving women and girls, preventing many important nonprofits from expanding and scaling up their programs. Investing in women and girls benefits our entire economy, creating positive economic returns across generations and throughout communities.