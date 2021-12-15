fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Boost in targeted charitable giving would help close wage gap between women and men

Updated December 15, 2021, 1 hour ago

Our philanthropic and business communities can take a larger role in more effectively closing the wage gap between women and men (“In Greater Boston, wage gap hasn’t budged,” Business, Dec. 10). But to do this, we need to focus more investments toward organizations whose missions center on the economic empowerment and financial independence of women and girls.

Currently, less than 2 percent of all charitable giving in the United States is directed toward organizations serving women and girls, preventing many important nonprofits from expanding and scaling up their programs. Investing in women and girls benefits our entire economy, creating positive economic returns across generations and throughout communities.

At our organization, we have seen the incredible achievements of girls and women when they are supported by educational, mentorship, and leadership programs designed to help them thrive. Directing more resources toward these future business and civic leaders would foster a more prosperous and equitable city.

Christina Gordon

Cofounder and CEO

The Women’s Foundation of Boston

Boston

