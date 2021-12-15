Key data point overlooked in report on fall in violent crime in Boston

It’s great that most violent crime in Boston is down for 2021 (“Homicides, shootings are down in Boston”), but it confounds me that the Dec. 8 front-page lead story failed to mention, even in passing (except in an accompanying chart), the one statistic that has increased: rape and attempted rape. The only time the word “rape” appears in the story is where it’s lumped in with the overall violent crime decrease statistic. That would have been a great place to fit in the one violent crime category that was up compared with the same time period last year.

Hopefully police and everyone else can stop patting themselves on the back for the great job they’re doing long enough to consider how to address this issue. And maybe then the Globe will find it worth writing about.