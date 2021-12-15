Beware the Airbnb effect in new state housing law

The article “An issue close to home” (Business, Dec. 8), regarding the new state law requiring housing to be built near MBTA train stations, was useful and informative. I am also from Rockport, as is one of the people quoted in the article. Unfortunately, what was left out of the article, and is missing from many debates over the issue of housing, is that homes that would have been affordable year-round rental housing are being snapped up by buyers intending to rent the housing at the height of the tourist season for Airbnb purposes. This leaves year-round residents unable to rent or buy at what used to be affordable prices. I was told that one home directly across from our commuter rail station in Rockport just sold last week for that very purpose. It’s essential that the state’s new law prevent this type of use so that it succeeds as it was intended.

Jamy Buchanan Madeja